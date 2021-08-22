LIVE: Swingt Manchester United ook voorbij Southampton?
Premier LeagueSpeeldag 222-08-2021 15:00
Manchester United begon vorig weekend overtuigend aan de Premier League met een 5-1-zege tegen Leeds United. Wat heeft de eerste verplaatsing van het seizoen in petto?
Opstelling Southampton
Alex McCarthy, Valentino Livramento, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud, Theo Walcott, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Moussa Djenepo, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong
Opstelling Manchester United
David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Greenwood, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial