    Tielemans en Castagne kunnen weer stap dichter komen bij Champions League-ticket

    Premier LeagueSpeeldag 3430-04-2021 21:00

    In de Premier League openen Southampton en Leicester City de 34e speeldag. Kunnen Youri Tielemans en Timothy Castagne met de 3 punten aan de haal gaan? Dan komt de Champions League wel heel dichtbij.

    Fase per fase

    1. Opstelling Southampton. Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Nathan Tella, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Takumi Minamino, Che Adams, Nathan Redmond
    2. Opstelling Leicester City. Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Caglar Söyüncü, Timothy Castagne, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Luke Thomas, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy