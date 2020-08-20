Crystal Palace Newcastle United einde
02
- 17' - Geel - Federico Fernández
- 90+3' - Verv. Joelinton door Fabian Schär
- 90+2' - Geel - Jeffrey Schlupp
- 89' - Doelpunt - Joelinton (0 - 2)
- 88' - Doelpunt - Callum Wilson (0 - 1)
- 82' - Verv. James McArthur door Michy Batshuayi
- 77' - Geel - Scott Dann
- 68' - Verv. Miguel Almirón door Matt Ritchie
- 67' - Verv. Andros Townsend door Jairo Riedewald
- 66' - Verv. Jordan Ayew door Christian Benteke
- 60' - Geel - Sean Longstaff
88'Callum Wilson0 - 1
89' Joelinton0 - 2