  • home
  • video
  • pas verschenen

    Crystal Palace-Newcastle United

    einde
    02
    2. 17' - Geel - Federico Fernández
    2. 90+3' - Verv. Joelinton door Fabian Schär
    3. 90+2' - Geel - Jeffrey Schlupp
    4. 89' - Doelpunt - Joelinton (0 - 2)
    5. 88' - Doelpunt - Callum Wilson (0 - 1)
    6. 82' - Verv. James McArthur door Michy Batshuayi
    7. 77' - Geel - Scott Dann
    8. 68' - Verv. Miguel Almirón door Matt Ritchie
    9. 67' - Verv. Andros Townsend door Jairo Riedewald
    10. 66' - Verv. Jordan Ayew door Christian Benteke
    11. 60' - Geel - Sean Longstaff
    Premier LeagueSpeeldag 1027-11-2020 21:00
    88'Callum Wilson0 - 1
    89' Joelinton0 - 2

    Fase per fase