Crystal Palace-Southampton
Premier LeagueSpeeldag 112-09-2020 16:00
- Opstelling Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann, Tyrick Mitchell, Wilfried Zaha, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michy Batshuayi, Jordan Ayew
Opstelling Crystal Palace
- Opstelling Southampton. Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand, Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Danny Ings, Che Adams
Opstelling Southampton
