LIVE: Manchester United rolt eigenhandig Sheffield op met 3 goals

Manchester United Sheffield United 83'
30
- 44' - Doelpunt - Anthony Martial (2 - 0)
- 7' - Doelpunt - Anthony Martial (1 - 0)
- 80' - Verv. Mason Greenwood door Daniel James
- 80' - Verv. Bruno Fernandes door Scott McTominay
- 80' - Verv. Marcus Rashford door Juan Mata
- 80' - Verv. Anthony Martial door Odion Ighalo
- 80' - Verv. Paul Pogba door Andreas Pereira
- 74' - Doelpunt - Anthony Martial (3 - 0)
- 67' - Geel - Luke Shaw
- 64' - Verv. David McGoldrick door Richairo Zivkovic
7'Anthony Martial1 - 0
44'Anthony Martial2 - 0
74'Anthony Martial3 - 0
Tegen Sheffield United vecht Manchester United een rechtstreeks duel uit met een concurrent voor Europees voetbal. Bij United staat Paul Pogba voor het eerst sinds 30 september in de basis. Brengt de wispelturige Fransman hen meteen geluk?