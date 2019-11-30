  • home
    LIVE: Lange ballen van Alderweireld en Dele Alli lonen voor Tottenham

    79'
    31
    2. 21' - Doelpunt - Dele Alli (1 - 0)
    2. 74' - Verv. Lewis Cook door Dan Gosling
    3. 74' - Verv. Tanguy N'Dombele door Lucas Moura
    4. 73' - Doelpunt vrije trap - Harry Wilson (3 - 1)
    5. 69' - Doelpunt - Moussa Sissoko (3 - 0)
    6. 67' - Geel - Diego Rico
    7. 63' - Verv. Ryan Fraser door Harry Wilson
    8. 50' - Doelpunt - Dele Alli (2 - 0)
    Premier League Speeldag 14 30-11-2019 16:00
    21'Dele Alli1 - 0
    50'Dele Alli2 - 0
    69'Moussa Sissoko3 - 0
    73'Harry Wilson3 - 1

    Tottenham wil zijn tweede competitiezege boeken onder trainer José Mourinho. De Portugees heeft Jan Vertonghen opnieuw in de verdediging gezet naast Toby Alderweireld. Volg updates over de wedstrijd.

