LIVE: Lange ballen van Alderweireld en Dele Alli lonen voor Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur Bournemouth 79'
31
- 21' - Doelpunt - Dele Alli (1 - 0)
- 74' - Verv. Lewis Cook door Dan Gosling
- 74' - Verv. Tanguy N'Dombele door Lucas Moura
- 73' - Doelpunt vrije trap - Harry Wilson (3 - 1)
- 69' - Doelpunt - Moussa Sissoko (3 - 0)
- 67' - Geel - Diego Rico
- 63' - Verv. Ryan Fraser door Harry Wilson
- 50' - Doelpunt - Dele Alli (2 - 0)
Tottenham wil zijn tweede competitiezege boeken onder trainer José Mourinho. De Portugees heeft Jan Vertonghen opnieuw in de verdediging gezet naast Toby Alderweireld. Volg updates over de wedstrijd.