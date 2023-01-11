LIVE: Schiet Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City te hulp in de Ligabeker?
Manchester City bekert vanavond in de Engelse Ligabeker. Kevin De Bruyne kreeg aanvankelijk rust in Southampton, maar moest bij een 2-0-achterstand toch van de bank komen. Bij de thuisploeg speelt Roméo Lavia (tegen zijn ex-team).
tweede helft, minuut 84. Vervanging bij Southampton, Mislav Oršic erin, Adam Armstrong eruit Gele kaart voor Ibrahima Diallo van Southampton tijdens tweede helft, minuut 80 tweede helft, minuut 63. Vervanging bij Manchester City, Rodri erin, Kalvin Phillips eruit tweede helft, minuut 62. Vervanging bij Southampton, Ché Adams erin, Sekou Mara eruit tweede helft, minuut 62. Vervanging bij Southampton, Mohamed Elyounoussi erin, Romeo Lavia eruit tweede helft, minuut 59. Vervanging bij Southampton, Romain Perraud erin, Moussa Djenepo eruit tweede helft, minuut 56. Vervanging bij Manchester City, Erling Haaland erin, Jack Grealish eruit tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen rust, 22 uur 03. Vervanging bij Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne erin, Cole Palmer eruit rust, 22 uur 03. Vervanging bij Manchester City, Manuel Akanji erin, Kyle Walker eruit rust, 22 uur 03. Vervanging bij Manchester City, Nathan Aké erin, Sergio Gómez eruit eerste helft, minuut 47 match afgelopen Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) scoort. Het staat 2 - 0. eerste helft, minuut 30.
Gele kaart voor Romeo Lavia van Southampton tijdens eerste helft, minuut 26 Sekou Mara (Southampton) scoort. Het staat 1 - 0. eerste helft, minuut 24.
eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen Opstelling Southampton. Gavin Bazunu, Duje Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Mohammed Salisu, Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Ibrahima Diallo, Kyle Walker-Peters, Sekou Mara, Adam Armstrong Opstelling Southampton
Opstelling Manchester City. Stefan Ortega, João Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gómez, Cole Palmer, Kalvin Phillips, Ilkay Gündogan, Phil Foden, Julián Álvarez, Jack Grealish Opstelling Manchester City
