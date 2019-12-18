  • home
    Manchester United-Colchester United

    einde
    30
    Carabao Cup Speeldag 1 18-12-2019 21:00
    Fase per fase

    1. tweede helft, minuut 78. Vervanging bij Colchester United, Kwame Poku erin, Callum Harriott eruit
    2. Gele kaart voor Callum Harriott van Colchester United tijdens tweede helft, minuut 74
    3. tweede helft, minuut 74. Vervanging bij Colchester United, Luke Gambin erin, Brandon Comley eruit
    4. tweede helft, minuut 67. Vervanging bij Colchester United, Ben Stevenson erin, Harry Pell eruit
    5. tweede helft, minuut 66. Vervanging bij Manchester United, James Garner erin, Axel Tuanzebe eruit
    6. tweede helft, minuut 63. Vervanging bij Manchester United, Jesse Lingard erin, Marcus Rashford eruit
    7. tweede helft, minuut 63. Vervanging bij Manchester United, Brandon Williams erin, Luke Shaw eruit
    8. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 62 door Anthony Martial van Manchester United. 3, 0.
    9. Owngoal tijdens tweede helft, minuut 57 door Ryan Jackson van Manchester United. 2, 0.
    10. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 52 door Marcus Rashford van Manchester United. 1, 0.