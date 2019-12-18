Manchester United Colchester United einde
30
- 40' - Geel - Dean Gerken
- 23' - Geel - Ashley Young
- 19' - Geel - Harry Pell
- 78' - Verv. Callum Harriott door Kwame Poku
- 74' - Geel - Callum Harriott
- 74' - Verv. Brandon Comley door Luke Gambin
- 67' - Verv. Harry Pell door Ben Stevenson
- 66' - Verv. Axel Tuanzebe door James Garner
- 63' - Verv. Marcus Rashford door Jesse Lingard
- 63' - Verv. Luke Shaw door Brandon Williams
- 62' - Doelpunt - Anthony Martial (3 - 0)
- 57' - Own goal - Ryan Jackson (2 - 0)
- 52' - Doelpunt - Marcus Rashford (1 - 0)
