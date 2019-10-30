LIVE: Origi brengt Liverpool langszij in doldwaze bekeravond

Liverpool Arsenal 71'
45
- 45' - Geel - Adam Lallana
- 44' - Doelpunt strafschop - James Milner (2 - 3)
- 37' - Doelpunt - Gabriel Martinelli (1 - 3)
- 27' - Doelpunt - Gabriel Martinelli (1 - 2)
- 25' - Geel - Rhian Brewster
- 20' - Doelpunt - Lucas Torreira (1 - 1)
- 7' - Own goal - Shkodran Mustafi (1 - 0)
- 72' - Doelpunt - Joe Willock (4 - 5)
- 66' - Verv. Mesut Özil door Mattéo Guendouzi
- 65' - Geel - Joe Willock
- 64' - Doelpunt - Divock Origi (4 - 4)
- 59' - Doelpunt - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (3 - 4)
- 56' - Verv. Naby Keïta door Curtis Jones
- 55' - Doelpunt - Ainsley Maitland-Niles (2 - 4)
