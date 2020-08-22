David Goffin pikt draad op met zege in dubbelspel

David Goffin heeft zich in New York (VS) samen met Daniel Evans voor de 1/8e finales van het dubbelspel geplaatst op het Masters 1.000-toernooi van Cincinnati. Het Belgisch-Britse paar versloeg de Australiër John Peers en de Nieuw-Zeelander Michael Venus met 6-4 en 7-6 (7/3).