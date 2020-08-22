David Goffin pikt draad op met zege in dubbelspel

Western & Southern Open
John Peers Michael Venus
set
Daniel Evans David Goffin
4
1
6
6
3
2
7
7
David Goffin heeft zich in New York (VS) samen met Daniel Evans voor de 1/8e finales van het dubbelspel geplaatst op het Masters 1.000-toernooi van Cincinnati. Het Belgisch-Britse paar versloeg de Australiër John Peers en de Nieuw-Zeelander Michael Venus met 6-4 en 7-6 (7/3).
Voor David Goffin was het zijn eerste officiële wedstrijd sinds de coronabreak. Eind februari stond hij op nog op het terrein in Marseille, daarna volgde een noodgedwongen pauze.
In het enkelspel komt Goffin volgende week in actie tegen de Kroaat Borna Coric (ATP-33).