POLL: Sterren in overvloed! Wat is jouw favoriete samengestelde elftal voor de Clasico?

LaLiga EA Sports
speeldag 11
LaLiga EA Sports klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|FC Barcelona
27
10
9
1
0
33
10
2
|Real Madrid
24
10
7
0
3
21
7
3
|Atlético Madrid
20
10
5
0
5
16
6
4
|Villarreal CF
18
10
5
2
3
18
18
5
|Athletic Club
17
10
5
3
2
17
11
6
|Real Mallorca
17
10
5
3
2
10
8
7
|Real Betis
15
10
4
3
3
10
9
8
|CA Osasuna
15
10
4
3
3
14
16
9
|Rayo Vallecano
13
10
3
3
4
11
10
10
|RC Celta
13
10
4
5
1
17
17
11
|Real Sociedad
12
10
3
4
3
8
8
12
|Girona FC
12
10
3
4
3
11
13
13
|Sevilla
12
10
3
4
3
10
15
14
|Deportivo Alavés
10
10
3
6
1
13
18
15
|Espanyol
10
10
3
6
1
10
17
16
|Getafe CF
9
10
1
3
6
7
8
17
|CD Leganés
8
10
1
4
5
6
12
18
|Real Valladolid
8
10
2
6
2
8
21
19
|UD Las Palmas
6
10
1
6
3
12
19
20
|Valencia CF
6
10
1
6
3
7
16
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|FC Barcelona
12
4
4
0
0
15
2
2
|Real Madrid
15
5
5
0
0
14
3
3
|Atlético Madrid
11
5
3
0
2
10
2
4
|Villarreal CF
8
5
2
1
2
11
12
5
|Athletic Club
11
6
3
1
2
10
5
6
|Real Mallorca
8
5
2
1
2
4
3
7
|Real Betis
10
5
3
1
1
7
4
8
|CA Osasuna
13
6
4
1
1
12
8
9
|Rayo Vallecano
5
4
1
1
2
6
5
10
|RC Celta
10
6
3
2
1
10
7
11
|Real Sociedad
4
5
1
3
1
6
7
12
|Girona FC
7
5
2
2
1
7
6
13
|Sevilla
9
5
3
2
0
5
5
14
|Deportivo Alavés
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
15
|Espanyol
9
5
3
2
0
8
7
16
|Getafe CF
7
5
1
0
4
4
2
17
|CD Leganés
4
4
1
2
1
2
4
18
|Real Valladolid
5
5
1
2
2
3
4
19
|UD Las Palmas
3
5
0
2
3
6
8
20
|Valencia CF
5
5
1
2
2
6
6
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|FC Barcelona
15
6
5
1
0
18
8
2
|Real Madrid
9
5
2
0
3
7
4
3
|Atlético Madrid
9
5
2
0
3
6
4
4
|Villarreal CF
10
5
3
1
1
7
6
5
|Athletic Club
6
4
2
2
0
7
6
6
|Real Mallorca
9
5
3
2
0
6
5
7
|Real Betis
5
5
1
2
2
3
5
8
|CA Osasuna
2
4
0
2
2
2
8
9
|Rayo Vallecano
8
6
2
2
2
5
5
10
|RC Celta
3
4
1
3
0
7
10
11
|Real Sociedad
8
5
2
1
2
2
1
12
|Girona FC
5
5
1
2
2
4
7
13
|Sevilla
3
5
0
2
3
5
10
14
|Deportivo Alavés
3
5
1
4
0
7
11
15
|Espanyol
1
5
0
4
1
2
10
16
|Getafe CF
2
5
0
3
2
3
6
17
|CD Leganés
4
6
0
2
4
4
8
18
|Real Valladolid
3
5
1
4
0
5
17
19
|UD Las Palmas
3
5
1
4
0
6
11
20
|Valencia CF
1
5
0
4
1
1
10
POLL: Sterren in overvloed! Wat is jouw favoriete samengestelde elftal voor de Clasico?
Alle ogen op de Clasico. Zaterdagavond staan FC Barcelona en Real Madrid tegenover elkaar in een duel vol wereldsterren. Met onder meer Yamal, Pedri en Lewandowski langs de ene kant en Mbappé, Vinicius en Bellingham langs de andere. Maar hoe zou jouw ideale gemengde elftal van beide ploegen eruitzien? Kruip zelf in de huid van Flick of Ancelotti en hak de moeilijke knopen door per positie!
Stel hier je team samen!
