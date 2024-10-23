Spring naar de inhoud

POLL: Sterren in overvloed! Wat is jouw favoriete samengestelde elftal voor de Clasico?

LaLiga EA Sports
speeldag 11
Logo van Espanyol
Espanyol
25/10 21:00
Logo van Sevilla
Sevilla
Logo van Real Valladolid
Real Valladolid
26/10 14:00
Logo van Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
Logo van Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
26/10 16:15
Logo van Deportivo Alavés
Deportivo Alavés
Logo van UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas
26/10 18:30
Logo van Girona FC
Girona FC
Logo van Real Madrid
Real Madrid
26/10 21:00
Logo van FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Logo van CD Leganés
CD Leganés
27/10 14:00
Logo van RC Celta
RC Celta
Logo van Getafe CF
Getafe CF
27/10 16:15
Logo van Valencia CF
Valencia CF
Logo van Real Betis
Real Betis
27/10 18:30
Logo van Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
Logo van Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
27/10 21:00
Logo van CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
Logo van Real Mallorca
Real Mallorca
28/10 21:00
Logo van Athletic Club
Athletic Club

LaLiga EA Sports klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
FC Barcelona
27
10
9
1
0
33
10
2
Real Madrid
24
10
7
0
3
21
7
3
Atlético Madrid
20
10
5
0
5
16
6
4
Villarreal CF
18
10
5
2
3
18
18
5
Athletic Club
17
10
5
3
2
17
11
6
Real Mallorca
17
10
5
3
2
10
8
7
Real Betis
15
10
4
3
3
10
9
8
CA Osasuna
15
10
4
3
3
14
16
9
Rayo Vallecano
13
10
3
3
4
11
10
10
RC Celta
13
10
4
5
1
17
17
11
Real Sociedad
12
10
3
4
3
8
8
12
Girona FC
12
10
3
4
3
11
13
13
Sevilla
12
10
3
4
3
10
15
14
Deportivo Alavés
10
10
3
6
1
13
18
15
Espanyol
10
10
3
6
1
10
17
16
Getafe CF
9
10
1
3
6
7
8
17
CD Leganés
8
10
1
4
5
6
12
18
Real Valladolid
8
10
2
6
2
8
21
19
UD Las Palmas
6
10
1
6
3
12
19
20
Valencia CF
6
10
1
6
3
7
16
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
FC Barcelona
12
4
4
0
0
15
2
2
Real Madrid
15
5
5
0
0
14
3
3
Atlético Madrid
11
5
3
0
2
10
2
4
Villarreal CF
8
5
2
1
2
11
12
5
Athletic Club
11
6
3
1
2
10
5
6
Real Mallorca
8
5
2
1
2
4
3
7
Real Betis
10
5
3
1
1
7
4
8
CA Osasuna
13
6
4
1
1
12
8
9
Rayo Vallecano
5
4
1
1
2
6
5
10
RC Celta
10
6
3
2
1
10
7
11
Real Sociedad
4
5
1
3
1
6
7
12
Girona FC
7
5
2
2
1
7
6
13
Sevilla
9
5
3
2
0
5
5
14
Deportivo Alavés
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
15
Espanyol
9
5
3
2
0
8
7
16
Getafe CF
7
5
1
0
4
4
2
17
CD Leganés
4
4
1
2
1
2
4
18
Real Valladolid
5
5
1
2
2
3
4
19
UD Las Palmas
3
5
0
2
3
6
8
20
Valencia CF
5
5
1
2
2
6
6
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
FC Barcelona
15
6
5
1
0
18
8
2
Real Madrid
9
5
2
0
3
7
4
3
Atlético Madrid
9
5
2
0
3
6
4
4
Villarreal CF
10
5
3
1
1
7
6
5
Athletic Club
6
4
2
2
0
7
6
6
Real Mallorca
9
5
3
2
0
6
5
7
Real Betis
5
5
1
2
2
3
5
8
CA Osasuna
2
4
0
2
2
2
8
9
Rayo Vallecano
8
6
2
2
2
5
5
10
RC Celta
3
4
1
3
0
7
10
11
Real Sociedad
8
5
2
1
2
2
1
12
Girona FC
5
5
1
2
2
4
7
13
Sevilla
3
5
0
2
3
5
10
14
Deportivo Alavés
3
5
1
4
0
7
11
15
Espanyol
1
5
0
4
1
2
10
16
Getafe CF
2
5
0
3
2
3
6
17
CD Leganés
4
6
0
2
4
4
8
18
Real Valladolid
3
5
1
4
0
5
17
19
UD Las Palmas
3
5
1
4
0
6
11
20
Valencia CF
1
5
0
4
1
1
10

meest recent

POLL: Sterren in overvloed! Wat is jouw favoriete samengestelde elftal voor de Clasico?
 do 24 oktober 2024 12:35
Kies jij voor Lewandowski of Mbappé in de spits?
Kies jij voor Lewandowski of Mbappé in de spits?

Alle ogen op de Clasico. Zaterdagavond staan FC Barcelona en Real Madrid tegenover elkaar in een duel vol wereldsterren. Met onder meer Yamal, Pedri en Lewandowski langs de ene kant en Mbappé, Vinicius en Bellingham langs de andere. Maar hoe zou jouw ideale gemengde elftal van beide ploegen eruitzien? Kruip zelf in de huid van Flick of Ancelotti en hak de moeilijke knopen door per positie! 

Stel hier je team samen!

Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (Qualifio). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.
Primera Divisiónvoetbal SpanjeBuitenlands voetbalvoetbalpollBarcelonaReal Madrid
taal- of schrijffout opgemerkt?

Lees meer

Champions League
Twee afgekeurde goals van Openda en spektakelpot in Barcelona: herbeleef de Champions League-avond hier
Champions League
"Geluk? Daarvoor gebeurt het te vaak": Courtois schittert in remontada Real, maar mist Clasico door blessure
Red Flames
Red Flames zijn enkel tevreden met zege tegen Griekenland in EK-barrage: "Dat is onze halve finale"
Champions League
Duitse pers zet aanval in op Vincent Kompany: "Naïef harakiri-voetbal" en "Het einde dreigt al"