POLL: Sterren in overvloed! Wat is jouw favoriete samengestelde elftal voor de Clasico?

Alle ogen op de Clasico. Zaterdagavond staan FC Barcelona en Real Madrid tegenover elkaar in een duel vol wereldsterren. Met onder meer Yamal, Pedri en Lewandowski langs de ene kant en Mbappé, Vinicius en Bellingham langs de andere. Maar hoe zou jouw ideale gemengde elftal van beide ploegen eruitzien? Kruip zelf in de huid van Flick of Ancelotti en hak de moeilijke knopen door per positie!