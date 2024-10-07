Spring naar de inhoud

Turkse subtopper is maatje te groot voor Asterix Avo in heenmatch van play-offs CEV Cup

meest recent

Turkse subtopper is maatje te groot voor Asterix Avo in heenmatch van play-offs CEV Cup
 wo 8 januari 2025 21:29

Ook dit seizoen is een handvol Belgische volleybalclubs weer actief in Europa. We volgen de resultaten in de CEV Cup en de Challenge Cup op deze pagina.

CEV Cup vrouwen

play-offs
heen Asterix Istanbul (Tur) 0-3 (21-25, 18-25, 22-25)
terug Istanbul (Tur) Asterix 23/01
1/8e finales
heen Asterix Le Cannet (Fra) 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)
terug Le Cannet (Fra) Asterix 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-22) | GS: 11-15
1/16e finales
heen Asterix Tchalou 3-1 (27-25, 26-28, 26,24, 25-17)
terug Tchalou Asterix 0-3 (19-25, 32-34, 20-25)

Challenge Cup vrouwen

1/4e finales
heen Charleroi Rome (Ita) 0-3 (15-25, 14-25, 18-25)
terug Rome (Ita) Charleroi 22/01
1/8e finales
heen Charleroi Sevilla (Spa) 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)
terug Sevilla (Spa) Charleroi 1-3 (22-25, 26-28, 25-7, 16-25)
1/16e finales
heen Nicosia (Cyp) Charleroi 3-2 (12-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 17-15)
terug Charleroi Nicosia (Cyp) 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-23)

Challenge Cup mannen

1/4e finales
heen Menen Sporting (Por) 15/01
terug Sporting (Por) Menen 29/01
1/8e finales
heen CSKA Sofia (Bul) Menen 2-3 (28-26, 27-29, 25-18, 21-25, 10-15)
terug Menen CSKA Sofia (Bul) 3-2 (25-20, 25-10, 28-30, 19-25, 22-20)
1/16e finales
heen Reshetylivka (Oek) Menen 0-3 (27-29, 17-25, 20-25)
terug Menen Reshetylivka (Oek) 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-22)

CEV Cup mannen

1/16e finales
heen Pafos (Cyp) Aalst 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19)
terug Aalst Pafos (Cyp) 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 30-25) GS: 10-15
1/32e finales
heen Haasrode Leuven Benfica (Por) 0-3 (21-25, 19-25, 21-25)
terug Benfica Haasrode Leuven 2-3 (27-25, 27-29, 20-25, 25-21, 11-15)
CEV cupChallenge Cupvolleybal
taal- of schrijffout opgemerkt?

Lees meer

Croky Cup
Oh-La-La! 3 mooie goals uit een avondje bekervoetbal, met 2 snelle sprints van Oh en de knappe controle van Tzolis
voetbal
"Vooral mentaal niet te onderschatten": Peter Vandenbempt ziet "kwalijke evolutie" in Belgische voetbal
Sporza Daily
"Zelfs als beste ploeg is het enorm moeilijk": Sporza Daily zoekt met Tom De Sutter naar oorzaken bekerdroogte Club
Challenger Pro League
Geldboete in 'kleedkamerzaak' blijft overeind, maar Stijn Stijnen en Patro gaan in beroep tegen beslissing