Turkse subtopper is maatje te groot voor Asterix Avo in heenmatch van play-offs CEV Cup
Ook dit seizoen is een handvol Belgische volleybalclubs weer actief in Europa. We volgen de resultaten in de CEV Cup en de Challenge Cup op deze pagina.
CEV Cup vrouwen
|play-offs
|heen
|Asterix
|Istanbul (Tur)
|0-3 (21-25, 18-25, 22-25)
|terug
|Istanbul (Tur)
|Asterix
|23/01
|1/8e finales
|heen
|Asterix
|Le Cannet (Fra)
|3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)
|terug
|Le Cannet (Fra)
|Asterix
|3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-22) | GS: 11-15
|1/16e finales
|heen
|Asterix
|Tchalou
|3-1 (27-25, 26-28, 26,24, 25-17)
|terug
|Tchalou
|Asterix
|0-3 (19-25, 32-34, 20-25)
Challenge Cup vrouwen
|1/4e finales
|heen
|Charleroi
|Rome (Ita)
|0-3 (15-25, 14-25, 18-25)
|terug
|Rome (Ita)
|Charleroi
|22/01
|1/8e finales
|heen
|Charleroi
|Sevilla (Spa)
|3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)
|terug
|Sevilla (Spa)
|Charleroi
|1-3 (22-25, 26-28, 25-7, 16-25)
|1/16e finales
|heen
|Nicosia (Cyp)
|Charleroi
|3-2 (12-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 17-15)
|terug
|Charleroi
|Nicosia (Cyp)
|3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-23)
Challenge Cup mannen
|1/4e finales
|heen
|Menen
|Sporting (Por)
|15/01
|terug
|Sporting (Por)
|Menen
|29/01
|1/8e finales
|heen
|CSKA Sofia (Bul)
|Menen
|2-3 (28-26, 27-29, 25-18, 21-25, 10-15)
|terug
|Menen
|CSKA Sofia (Bul)
|3-2 (25-20, 25-10, 28-30, 19-25, 22-20)
|1/16e finales
|heen
|Reshetylivka (Oek)
|Menen
|0-3 (27-29, 17-25, 20-25)
|terug
|Menen
|Reshetylivka (Oek)
|3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-22)
CEV Cup mannen
|1/16e finales
|heen
|Pafos (Cyp)
|Aalst
|3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19)
|terug
|Aalst
|Pafos (Cyp)
|3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 30-25) GS: 10-15
|1/32e finales
|heen
|Haasrode Leuven
|Benfica (Por)
|0-3 (21-25, 19-25, 21-25)
|terug
|Benfica
|Haasrode Leuven
|2-3 (27-25, 27-29, 20-25, 25-21, 11-15)