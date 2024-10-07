Charleroi kan Rome nog wel setje afsnoepen, maar kwartfinale van Challenge Cup is eindstation
Ook dit seizoen is een handvol Belgische volleybalclubs weer actief in Europa. We volgen de resultaten in de CEV Cup en de Challenge Cup op deze pagina.
CEV Cup vrouwen
|play-offs
|heen
|Asterix
|Istanbul (Tur)
|0-3 (21-25, 18-25, 22-25)
|terug
|Istanbul (Tur)
|Asterix
|23/01
|1/8e finales
|heen
|Asterix
|Le Cannet (Fra)
|3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)
|terug
|Le Cannet (Fra)
|Asterix
|3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-22) | GS: 11-15
|1/16e finales
|heen
|Asterix
|Tchalou
|3-1 (27-25, 26-28, 26,24, 25-17)
|terug
|Tchalou
|Asterix
|0-3 (19-25, 32-34, 20-25)
Challenge Cup vrouwen
|1/4e finales
|heen
|Charleroi
|Rome (Ita)
|0-3 (15-25, 14-25, 18-25)
|terug
|Rome (Ita)
|Charleroi
|3-1 (25-13, 25-17, 14-25, 25-13)
|1/8e finales
|heen
|Charleroi
|Sevilla (Spa)
|3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)
|terug
|Sevilla (Spa)
|Charleroi
|1-3 (22-25, 26-28, 25-7, 16-25)
|1/16e finales
|heen
|Nicosia (Cyp)
|Charleroi
|3-2 (12-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 17-15)
|terug
|Charleroi
|Nicosia (Cyp)
|3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-23)
Challenge Cup mannen
|1/4e finales
|heen
|Menen
|Sporting (Por)
|0-3 (18-25, 21-25, 21-25)
|terug
|Sporting (Por)
|Menen
|29/01
|1/8e finales
|heen
|CSKA Sofia (Bul)
|Menen
|2-3 (28-26, 27-29, 25-18, 21-25, 10-15)
|terug
|Menen
|CSKA Sofia (Bul)
|3-2 (25-20, 25-10, 28-30, 19-25, 22-20)
|1/16e finales
|heen
|Reshetylivka (Oek)
|Menen
|0-3 (27-29, 17-25, 20-25)
|terug
|Menen
|Reshetylivka (Oek)
|3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-22)
CEV Cup mannen
|1/16e finales
|heen
|Pafos (Cyp)
|Aalst
|3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19)
|terug
|Aalst
|Pafos (Cyp)
|3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 30-25) GS: 10-15
|1/32e finales
|heen
|Haasrode Leuven
|Benfica (Por)
|0-3 (21-25, 19-25, 21-25)
|terug
|Benfica
|Haasrode Leuven
|2-3 (27-25, 27-29, 20-25, 25-21, 11-15)