Charleroi kan Rome nog wel setje afsnoepen, maar kwartfinale van Challenge Cup is eindstation

Charleroi kan Rome nog wel setje afsnoepen, maar kwartfinale van Challenge Cup is eindstation
 wo 22 januari 2025 21:40

Ook dit seizoen is een handvol Belgische volleybalclubs weer actief in Europa. We volgen de resultaten in de CEV Cup en de Challenge Cup op deze pagina.

CEV Cup vrouwen

play-offs
heen Asterix Istanbul (Tur) 0-3 (21-25, 18-25, 22-25)
terug Istanbul (Tur) Asterix 23/01
1/8e finales
heen Asterix Le Cannet (Fra) 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)
terug Le Cannet (Fra) Asterix 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-22) | GS: 11-15
1/16e finales
heen Asterix Tchalou 3-1 (27-25, 26-28, 26,24, 25-17)
terug Tchalou Asterix 0-3 (19-25, 32-34, 20-25)

Challenge Cup vrouwen

1/4e finales
heen Charleroi Rome (Ita) 0-3 (15-25, 14-25, 18-25)
terug Rome (Ita) Charleroi 3-1 (25-13, 25-17, 14-25, 25-13)
1/8e finales
heen Charleroi Sevilla (Spa) 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)
terug Sevilla (Spa) Charleroi 1-3 (22-25, 26-28, 25-7, 16-25)
1/16e finales
heen Nicosia (Cyp) Charleroi 3-2 (12-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 17-15)
terug Charleroi Nicosia (Cyp) 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-23)

Challenge Cup mannen

1/4e finales
heen Menen Sporting (Por) 0-3 (18-25, 21-25, 21-25)
terug Sporting (Por) Menen 29/01
1/8e finales
heen CSKA Sofia (Bul) Menen 2-3 (28-26, 27-29, 25-18, 21-25, 10-15)
terug Menen CSKA Sofia (Bul) 3-2 (25-20, 25-10, 28-30, 19-25, 22-20)
1/16e finales
heen Reshetylivka (Oek) Menen 0-3 (27-29, 17-25, 20-25)
terug Menen Reshetylivka (Oek) 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-22)

CEV Cup mannen

1/16e finales
heen Pafos (Cyp) Aalst 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19)
terug Aalst Pafos (Cyp) 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 30-25) GS: 10-15
1/32e finales
heen Haasrode Leuven Benfica (Por) 0-3 (21-25, 19-25, 21-25)
terug Benfica Haasrode Leuven 2-3 (27-25, 27-29, 20-25, 25-21, 11-15)
CEV cupChallenge Cupvolleybal
