Spring naar de inhoud

Waar komen Cercle en Gent terecht? Volg nu LIVE de virtuele stand van de Conference League

UEFA Conference League
speeldag 5
Logo van Víkingur Reykjavík
Víkingur Reykjavík
einde
1-2
Logo van Djurgårdens IF
Djurgårdens IF
Logo van FC Astana
FC Astana
einde
1-3
Logo van Chelsea
Chelsea
Logo van Istanbul Basaksehir
Istanbul Basaksehir
over 0 min
Logo van 1. FC Heidenheim
1. FC Heidenheim
Logo van FC Noah
FC Noah
over 0 min
Logo van APOEL Nicosia
APOEL Nicosia
Logo van FC Kopenhagen
FC Kopenhagen
over 0 min
Logo van Heart of Midlothian
Heart of Midlothian
Logo van Fiorentina
Fiorentina
over 0 min
Logo van LASK
LASK
Logo van Olimpia Ljubljana
Olimpia Ljubljana
over 0 min
Logo van Cercle Brugge
Cercle Brugge
Logo van HJK Helsinki
HJK Helsinki
over 0 min
Logo van Molde FK
Molde FK
Logo van Legia Warschau
Legia Warschau
over 0 min
Logo van FC Lugano
FC Lugano
Logo van Petrocub-Hîncesti
Petrocub-Hîncesti
over 0 min
Logo van Real Betis
Real Betis
Logo van Dinamo Minsk
Dinamo Minsk
over 0 min
Logo van Larne
Larne
Logo van The New Saints
The New Saints
21:00
Logo van Panathinaikos
Panathinaikos
Logo van Shamrock Rovers
Shamrock Rovers
21:00
Logo van Borac Banja Luka
Borac Banja Luka
Logo van FC Sankt Gallen
FC Sankt Gallen
21:00
Logo van Vitória Guimarães
Vitória Guimarães
Logo van KAA Gent
KAA Gent
21:00
Logo van TSC Backa Topola
TSC Backa Topola
Logo van FK Mladá Boleslav
FK Mladá Boleslav
21:00
Logo van Jagiellonia Bialystok
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Logo van Pafos FC
Pafos FC
21:00
Logo van NK Celje
NK Celje
Logo van Omonia Nicosia
Omonia Nicosia
21:00
Logo van Rapid Wien
Rapid Wien

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
15
5
5
0
0
21
4
2
 Legia Warschau
12
4
4
0
0
11
0
3
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
4
 Rapid Wien
10
4
3
0
1
7
2
5
 Vitória Guimarães
10
4
3
0
1
8
4
6
 Djurgårdens IF
10
5
3
1
1
8
6
7
 Fiorentina
9
4
3
1
0
10
6
8
 Olimpia Ljubljana
9
4
3
1
0
6
2
9
 FC Lugano
9
4
3
1
0
7
4
10
 1. FC Heidenheim
9
4
3
1
0
5
3
11
 Shamrock Rovers
8
4
2
0
2
8
4
12
 Cercle Brugge
7
4
2
1
1
9
5
13
 APOEL Nicosia
7
4
2
1
1
4
3
14
 Borac Banja Luka
7
4
2
1
1
4
4
15
 Víkingur Reykjavík
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
16
 Pafos FC
6
4
2
2
0
7
5
17
 Heart of Midlothian
6
4
2
2
0
4
5
18
 KAA Gent
6
4
2
2
0
5
7
19
 FC Kopenhagen
5
4
1
1
2
6
6
20
 NK Celje
4
4
1
2
1
10
9
21
 TSC Backa Topola
4
4
1
2
1
6
7
22
 Real Betis
4
4
1
2
1
4
5
23
 Panathinaikos
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
24
 FC Astana
4
5
1
3
1
3
7
25
 FC Sankt Gallen
4
4
1
2
1
8
13
26
 FC Noah
4
4
1
2
1
2
9
27
 Molde FK
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
28
 Omonia Nicosia
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
29
 The New Saints
3
4
1
3
0
3
5
30
 FK Mladá Boleslav
3
4
1
3
0
3
6
31
 HJK Helsinki
3
4
1
3
0
1
6
32
 LASK
2
4
0
2
2
3
6
33
 Istanbul Basaksehir
2
4
0
2
2
5
10
34
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
4
0
3
1
2
10
35
 Dinamo Minsk
0
4
0
4
0
2
9
36
 Larne
0
4
0
4
0
2
10
ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
 Legia Warschau
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
 Rapid Wien
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
 Vitória Guimarães
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
 Djurgårdens IF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
 Fiorentina
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
 Olimpia Ljubljana
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
 FC Lugano
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
 1. FC Heidenheim
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
 Shamrock Rovers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
 Cercle Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
 APOEL Nicosia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
 Borac Banja Luka
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
 Víkingur Reykjavík
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
 Pafos FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
 Heart of Midlothian
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
 KAA Gent
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
 FC Kopenhagen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
 NK Celje
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21
 TSC Backa Topola
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
 Real Betis
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
 Panathinaikos
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24
 FC Astana
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25
 FC Sankt Gallen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26
 FC Noah
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27
 Molde FK
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
28
 Omonia Nicosia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
29
 The New Saints
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
 FK Mladá Boleslav
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
 HJK Helsinki
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
32
 LASK
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
33
 Istanbul Basaksehir
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
34
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
35
 Dinamo Minsk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
36
 Larne
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
 Legia Warschau
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
 Rapid Wien
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
 Vitória Guimarães
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
 Djurgårdens IF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
 Fiorentina
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
 Olimpia Ljubljana
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
 FC Lugano
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
 1. FC Heidenheim
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
 Shamrock Rovers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
 Cercle Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
 APOEL Nicosia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
 Borac Banja Luka
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
 Víkingur Reykjavík
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
 Pafos FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
 Heart of Midlothian
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
 KAA Gent
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
 FC Kopenhagen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
 NK Celje
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21
 TSC Backa Topola
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
 Real Betis
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
 Panathinaikos
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24
 FC Astana
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25
 FC Sankt Gallen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26
 FC Noah
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27
 Molde FK
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
28
 Omonia Nicosia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
29
 The New Saints
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
 FK Mladá Boleslav
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
 HJK Helsinki
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
32
 LASK
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
33
 Istanbul Basaksehir
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
34
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
35
 Dinamo Minsk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
36
 Larne
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

meest recent

Waar komen Cercle en Gent terecht? Volg nu LIVE de virtuele stand van de Conference League
 do 12 december 2024 18:40

De vierde speeldag van de Conference League zit erop. Sinds dit jaar worden alle ploegen in één klassement ondergebracht. Ontdek hieronder de voorlopige stand, met Cercle Brugge en Gent als Belgische vertegenwoordigers.

Ter info:

  • Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
15
5
5
0
0
21
4
2
 Legia Warschau
12
4
4
0
0
11
0
3
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
4
 Rapid Wien
10
4
3
0
1
7
2
5
 Vitória Guimarães
10
4
3
0
1
8
4
6
 Djurgårdens IF
10
5
3
1
1
8
6
7
 Fiorentina
9
4
3
1
0
10
6
8
 Olimpia Ljubljana
9
4
3
1
0
6
2
9
 FC Lugano
9
4
3
1
0
7
4
10
 1. FC Heidenheim
9
4
3
1
0
5
3
11
 Shamrock Rovers
8
4
2
0
2
8
4
12
 Cercle Brugge
7
4
2
1
1
9
5
13
 APOEL Nicosia
7
4
2
1
1
4
3
14
 Borac Banja Luka
7
4
2
1
1
4
4
15
 Víkingur Reykjavík
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
16
 Pafos FC
6
4
2
2
0
7
5
17
 Heart of Midlothian
6
4
2
2
0
4
5
18
 KAA Gent
6
4
2
2
0
5
7
19
 FC Kopenhagen
5
4
1
1
2
6
6
20
 NK Celje
4
4
1
2
1
10
9
21
 TSC Backa Topola
4
4
1
2
1
6
7
22
 Real Betis
4
4
1
2
1
4
5
23
 Panathinaikos
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
24
 FC Astana
4
5
1
3
1
3
7
25
 FC Sankt Gallen
4
4
1
2
1
8
13
26
 FC Noah
4
4
1
2
1
2
9
27
 Molde FK
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
28
 Omonia Nicosia
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
29
 The New Saints
3
4
1
3
0
3
5
30
 FK Mladá Boleslav
3
4
1
3
0
3
6
31
 HJK Helsinki
3
4
1
3
0
1
6
32
 LASK
2
4
0
2
2
3
6
33
 Istanbul Basaksehir
2
4
0
2
2
5
10
34
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
4
0
3
1
2
10
35
 Dinamo Minsk
0
4
0
4
0
2
9
36
 Larne
0
4
0
4
0
2
10

Gerelateerd:

Conference League
6-2 en hattrick van Denkey! Cercle Brugge leider in Conference League na galamatch tegen Sankt Gallen
Conference League
Geen stunt op Stamford Bridge: weerbaar Gent ondergaat wet van de sterkste tegen Chelsea
Conference LeaguevoetbalKAA GentCercle Brugge
taal- of schrijffout opgemerkt?

Lees meer

Jupiler Pro League
"Die refs passen regels aan zoals ze zelf willen": Besnik Hasi vlijmscherp na discutabele penaltyfase(s) tegen Club
Jupiler Pro League
Cercle Brugge grijpt opnieuw naar Oostenrijkse coach: Ferdinand Feldhofer moet Vereniging in eerste klasse houden
Jupiler Pro League
Kevin Denkey neemt afscheid van Jan Breydel met selfierondje en huldiging: "Bij Cercle werd ik complete spits"
De basiself van Club NXT tegen AC Milan.
Champions League
Beloften van Club Brugge sluiten Youth League af zonder zege, Sporting is in laatste duel iets te sterk