Waar komen Cercle en Gent terecht? Volg nu LIVE de virtuele stand van de Conference League
De vierde speeldag van de Conference League zit erop. Sinds dit jaar worden alle ploegen in één klassement ondergebracht. Ontdek hieronder de voorlopige stand, met Cercle Brugge en Gent als Belgische vertegenwoordigers.
Ter info:
- Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld
UEFA Conference League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Chelsea
15
5
5
0
0
21
4
2
|Legia Warschau
12
4
4
0
0
11
0
3
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
4
|Rapid Wien
10
4
3
0
1
7
2
5
|Vitória Guimarães
10
4
3
0
1
8
4
6
|Djurgårdens IF
10
5
3
1
1
8
6
7
|Fiorentina
9
4
3
1
0
10
6
8
|Olimpia Ljubljana
9
4
3
1
0
6
2
9
|FC Lugano
9
4
3
1
0
7
4
10
|1. FC Heidenheim
9
4
3
1
0
5
3
11
|Shamrock Rovers
8
4
2
0
2
8
4
12
|Cercle Brugge
7
4
2
1
1
9
5
13
|APOEL Nicosia
7
4
2
1
1
4
3
14
|Borac Banja Luka
7
4
2
1
1
4
4
15
|Víkingur Reykjavík
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
16
|Pafos FC
6
4
2
2
0
7
5
17
|Heart of Midlothian
6
4
2
2
0
4
5
18
|KAA Gent
6
4
2
2
0
5
7
19
|FC Kopenhagen
5
4
1
1
2
6
6
20
|NK Celje
4
4
1
2
1
10
9
21
|TSC Backa Topola
4
4
1
2
1
6
7
22
|Real Betis
4
4
1
2
1
4
5
23
|Panathinaikos
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
24
|FC Astana
4
5
1
3
1
3
7
25
|FC Sankt Gallen
4
4
1
2
1
8
13
26
|FC Noah
4
4
1
2
1
2
9
27
|Molde FK
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
28
|Omonia Nicosia
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
29
|The New Saints
3
4
1
3
0
3
5
30
|FK Mladá Boleslav
3
4
1
3
0
3
6
31
|HJK Helsinki
3
4
1
3
0
1
6
32
|LASK
2
4
0
2
2
3
6
33
|Istanbul Basaksehir
2
4
0
2
2
5
10
34
|Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
4
0
3
1
2
10
35
|Dinamo Minsk
0
4
0
4
0
2
9
36
|Larne
0
4
0
4
0
2
10