Halen KAA Gent en Cercle de top 8? Volg LIVE het virtuele klassement in de Conference League
Halen KAA Gent en Cercle Brugge de top 8 in de Conference League? Op de slotspeeldag valt de beslissing. Volg de virtuele stand hieronder LIVE.
Ter info:
- Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld
UEFA Conference League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Chelsea
16
6
5
0
1
21
4
2
|Vitória Guimarães
14
6
4
0
2
12
5
3
|Fiorentina
13
6
4
1
1
17
6
4
|Legia Warschau
13
6
4
1
1
12
2
5
|Shamrock Rovers
12
6
3
0
3
11
4
6
|FC Lugano
12
5
4
1
0
9
5
7
|Cercle Brugge
11
6
3
1
2
13
6
8
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
11
6
3
1
2
10
5
9
|Rapid Wien
11
6
3
1
2
8
5
10
|Djurgårdens IF
11
6
3
1
2
8
6
11
|APOEL Nicosia
10
5
3
1
1
7
4
12
|KAA Gent
10
6
3
2
1
8
7
13
|Olimpia Ljubljana
10
6
3
2
1
7
6
14
|1. FC Heidenheim
10
6
3
2
1
6
6
15
|Pafos FC
9
5
3
2
0
9
5
16
|FC Kopenhagen
9
6
2
1
3
8
6
17
|Real Betis
8
6
2
2
2
5
5
18
|Panathinaikos
8
6
2
2
2
6
7
19
|Víkingur Reykjavík
8
6
2
2
2
6
7
20
|Borac Banja Luka
8
6
2
2
2
4
7
21
|Omonia Nicosia
7
6
2
3
1
7
7
22
|FK Mladá Boleslav
7
6
2
3
1
4
6
23
|Heart of Midlothian
7
6
2
3
1
4
7
24
|Istanbul Basaksehir
6
6
1
2
3
8
11
25
|NK Celje
5
6
1
3
2
10
11
26
|Molde FK
5
6
1
3
2
6
8
27
|TSC Backa Topola
5
6
1
3
2
6
10
28
|HJK Helsinki
5
6
1
3
2
3
8
29
|FC Sankt Gallen
5
6
1
3
2
9
17
30
|FC Noah
5
6
1
3
2
3
12
31
|The New Saints
4
6
1
4
1
3
7
32
|FC Astana
4
5
1
3
1
3
7
33
|Dinamo Minsk
4
6
1
4
1
4
9
34
|LASK
3
6
0
3
3
3
13
35
|Petrocub-Hîncesti
2
6
0
4
2
2
11
36
|Larne
1
6
0
5
1
2
12
