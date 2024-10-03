Spring naar de inhoud

Halen KAA Gent en Cercle de top 8? Volg LIVE het virtuele klassement in de Conference League

UEFA Conference League
speeldag 6

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
meest recent

Halen KAA Gent en Cercle de top 8? Volg LIVE het virtuele klassement in de Conference League
 do 19 december 2024 20:58

Halen KAA Gent en Cercle Brugge de top 8 in de Conference League? Op de slotspeeldag valt de beslissing. Volg de virtuele stand hieronder LIVE.

Ter info:

  • Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
16
6
5
0
1
21
4
2
 Vitória Guimarães
14
6
4
0
2
12
5
3
 Fiorentina
13
6
4
1
1
17
6
4
 Legia Warschau
13
6
4
1
1
12
2
5
 Shamrock Rovers
12
6
3
0
3
11
4
6
 FC Lugano
12
5
4
1
0
9
5
7
 Cercle Brugge
11
6
3
1
2
13
6
8
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
11
6
3
1
2
10
5
9
 Rapid Wien
11
6
3
1
2
8
5
10
 Djurgårdens IF
11
6
3
1
2
8
6
11
 APOEL Nicosia
10
5
3
1
1
7
4
12
 KAA Gent
10
6
3
2
1
8
7
13
 Olimpia Ljubljana
10
6
3
2
1
7
6
14
 1. FC Heidenheim
10
6
3
2
1
6
6
15
 Pafos FC
9
5
3
2
0
9
5
16
 FC Kopenhagen
9
6
2
1
3
8
6
17
 Real Betis
8
6
2
2
2
5
5
18
 Panathinaikos
8
6
2
2
2
6
7
19
 Víkingur Reykjavík
8
6
2
2
2
6
7
20
 Borac Banja Luka
8
6
2
2
2
4
7
21
 Omonia Nicosia
7
6
2
3
1
7
7
22
 FK Mladá Boleslav
7
6
2
3
1
4
6
23
 Heart of Midlothian
7
6
2
3
1
4
7
24
 Istanbul Basaksehir
6
6
1
2
3
8
11
25
 NK Celje
5
6
1
3
2
10
11
26
 Molde FK
5
6
1
3
2
6
8
27
 TSC Backa Topola
5
6
1
3
2
6
10
28
 HJK Helsinki
5
6
1
3
2
3
8
29
 FC Sankt Gallen
5
6
1
3
2
9
17
30
 FC Noah
5
6
1
3
2
3
12
31
 The New Saints
4
6
1
4
1
3
7
32
 FC Astana
4
5
1
3
1
3
7
33
 Dinamo Minsk
4
6
1
4
1
4
9
34
 LASK
3
6
0
3
3
3
13
35
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
2
6
0
4
2
2
11
36
 Larne
1
6
0
5
1
2
12

Gerelateerd:

Conference League
LIVE: Verzekert Cercle Brugge zich op de slotspeeldag tegen Basaksehir van plekje in top 8?
Conference League
LIVESTREAM: Kan Gent en zich verzekeren van cruciale top 8-plaats tegen "slechtste ploeg in Europa"?
Conference League
Kijk vrijdag (13 uur) naar de loting van de play-offs in de Conference League (met Cercle en Gent?)
livestream op 20/12
Conference LeaguevoetbalKAA GentCercle Brugge
taal- of schrijffout opgemerkt?

Lees meer

Conference League
Sportief én financieel een groot verschil: waarom de (spannende) jacht op de top 8 van Gent en Cercle zo belangrijk is
Conference League
Kijk vrijdag (13 uur) naar de loting van de play-offs in de Conference League (met Cercle en Gent?)
livestream op 20/12
Conference League
Cercle Brugge droomt van "memorabele" kwalificatie: "Geen Denkey meer? Het is niet dat we nu niet meer kunnen scoren"
Conference League
KAA Gent mikt op de top 8 in Europa, sportief manager Vidarsson: "We liggen voor op schema"