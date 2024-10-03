Cercle op speeldag van rechtstreekse kwalificatie, ook Gent gunstig: dit is het klassement van de Conference League
De vierde speeldag van de Conference League zit erop. Sinds dit jaar worden alle ploegen in één klassement ondergebracht. Ontdek hieronder de voorlopige stand, met Cercle Brugge en Gent als Belgische vertegenwoordigers.
Ter info:
- Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld
UEFA Conference League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Chelsea
15
5
5
0
0
21
4
2
|Vitória Guimarães
13
5
4
0
1
12
5
3
|Fiorentina
12
5
4
1
0
17
6
4
|Legia Warschau
12
5
4
1
0
12
2
5
|FC Lugano
12
5
4
1
0
9
5
6
|Shamrock Rovers
11
5
3
0
2
11
4
7
|Cercle Brugge
10
5
3
1
1
13
6
8
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
5
3
1
1
10
5
9
|Rapid Wien
10
5
3
1
1
8
5
10
|APOEL Nicosia
10
5
3
1
1
7
4
11
|Djurgårdens IF
10
5
3
1
1
8
6
12
|Pafos FC
9
5
3
2
0
9
5
13
|KAA Gent
9
5
3
2
0
8
7
14
|Olimpia Ljubljana
9
5
3
2
0
7
6
15
|1. FC Heidenheim
9
5
3
2
0
6
6
16
|FC Kopenhagen
8
5
2
1
2
8
6
17
|Real Betis
7
5
2
2
1
5
5
18
|Panathinaikos
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
19
|Víkingur Reykjavík
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
20
|Borac Banja Luka
7
5
2
2
1
4
7
21
|Omonia Nicosia
6
5
2
3
0
7
7
22
|FK Mladá Boleslav
6
5
2
3
0
4
6
23
|Heart of Midlothian
6
5
2
3
0
4
7
24
|Istanbul Basaksehir
5
5
1
2
2
8
11
25
|NK Celje
4
5
1
3
1
10
11
26
|Molde FK
4
5
1
3
1
6
8
27
|TSC Backa Topola
4
5
1
3
1
6
10
28
|FC Astana
4
5
1
3
1
3
7
29
|HJK Helsinki
4
5
1
3
1
3
8
30
|FC Sankt Gallen
4
5
1
3
1
9
17
31
|FC Noah
4
5
1
3
1
3
12
32
|The New Saints
3
5
1
4
0
3
7
33
|Dinamo Minsk
3
5
1
4
0
4
9
34
|LASK
2
5
0
3
2
3
13
35
|Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
5
0
4
1
2
11
36
|Larne
0
5
0
5
0
2
12