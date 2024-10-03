Spring naar de inhoud

Cercle op speeldag van rechtstreekse kwalificatie, ook Gent gunstig: dit is het klassement van de Conference League

UEFA Conference League
speeldag 5
Logo van Víkingur Reykjavík
Víkingur Reykjavík
einde
1-2
Logo van Djurgårdens IF
Djurgårdens IF
Logo van FC Astana
FC Astana
einde
1-3
Logo van Chelsea
Chelsea
Logo van Petrocub-Hîncesti
Petrocub-Hîncesti
einde
0-1
Logo van Real Betis
Real Betis
Logo van HJK Helsinki
HJK Helsinki
einde
2-2
Logo van Molde FK
Molde FK
Logo van FC Noah
FC Noah
einde
1-3
Logo van APOEL Nicosia
APOEL Nicosia
Logo van Istanbul Basaksehir
Istanbul Basaksehir
einde
3-1
Logo van 1. FC Heidenheim
1. FC Heidenheim
Logo van FC Kopenhagen
FC Kopenhagen
einde
2-0
Logo van Heart of Midlothian
Heart of Midlothian
Logo van Olimpia Ljubljana
Olimpia Ljubljana
einde
1-4
Logo van Cercle Brugge
Cercle Brugge
Logo van Dinamo Minsk
Dinamo Minsk
einde
2-0
Logo van Larne
Larne
Logo van Legia Warschau
Legia Warschau
einde
1-2
Logo van FC Lugano
FC Lugano
Logo van Fiorentina
Fiorentina
einde
7-0
Logo van LASK
LASK
Logo van Pafos FC
Pafos FC
einde
2-0
Logo van NK Celje
NK Celje
Logo van FK Mladá Boleslav
FK Mladá Boleslav
einde
1-0
Logo van Jagiellonia Bialystok
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Logo van The New Saints
The New Saints
einde
0-2
Logo van Panathinaikos
Panathinaikos
Logo van Shamrock Rovers
Shamrock Rovers
einde
3-0
Logo van Borac Banja Luka
Borac Banja Luka
Logo van KAA Gent
KAA Gent
einde
3-0
Logo van TSC Backa Topola
TSC Backa Topola
Logo van Omonia Nicosia
Omonia Nicosia
einde
3-1
Logo van Rapid Wien
Rapid Wien
Logo van FC Sankt Gallen
FC Sankt Gallen
einde
1-4
Logo van Vitória Guimarães
Vitória Guimarães

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
15
5
5
0
0
21
4
2
 Vitória Guimarães
13
5
4
0
1
12
5
3
 Fiorentina
12
5
4
1
0
17
6
4
 Legia Warschau
12
5
4
1
0
12
2
5
 FC Lugano
12
5
4
1
0
9
5
6
 Shamrock Rovers
11
5
3
0
2
11
4
7
 Cercle Brugge
10
5
3
1
1
13
6
8
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
5
3
1
1
10
5
9
 Rapid Wien
10
5
3
1
1
8
5
10
 APOEL Nicosia
10
5
3
1
1
7
4
11
 Djurgårdens IF
10
5
3
1
1
8
6
12
 Pafos FC
9
5
3
2
0
9
5
13
 KAA Gent
9
5
3
2
0
8
7
14
 Olimpia Ljubljana
9
5
3
2
0
7
6
15
 1. FC Heidenheim
9
5
3
2
0
6
6
16
 FC Kopenhagen
8
5
2
1
2
8
6
17
 Real Betis
7
5
2
2
1
5
5
18
 Panathinaikos
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
19
 Víkingur Reykjavík
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
20
 Borac Banja Luka
7
5
2
2
1
4
7
21
 Omonia Nicosia
6
5
2
3
0
7
7
22
 FK Mladá Boleslav
6
5
2
3
0
4
6
23
 Heart of Midlothian
6
5
2
3
0
4
7
24
 Istanbul Basaksehir
5
5
1
2
2
8
11
25
 NK Celje
4
5
1
3
1
10
11
26
 Molde FK
4
5
1
3
1
6
8
27
 TSC Backa Topola
4
5
1
3
1
6
10
28
 FC Astana
4
5
1
3
1
3
7
29
 HJK Helsinki
4
5
1
3
1
3
8
30
 FC Sankt Gallen
4
5
1
3
1
9
17
31
 FC Noah
4
5
1
3
1
3
12
32
 The New Saints
3
5
1
4
0
3
7
33
 Dinamo Minsk
3
5
1
4
0
4
9
34
 LASK
2
5
0
3
2
3
13
35
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
5
0
4
1
2
11
36
 Larne
0
5
0
5
0
2
12
meest recent

Cercle op speeldag van rechtstreekse kwalificatie, ook Gent gunstig: dit is het klassement van de Conference League
 do 12 december 2024 22:39

De vierde speeldag van de Conference League zit erop. Sinds dit jaar worden alle ploegen in één klassement ondergebracht. Ontdek hieronder de voorlopige stand, met Cercle Brugge en Gent als Belgische vertegenwoordigers.

Ter info:

  • Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
15
5
5
0
0
21
4
2
 Vitória Guimarães
13
5
4
0
1
12
5
3
 Fiorentina
12
5
4
1
0
17
6
4
 Legia Warschau
12
5
4
1
0
12
2
5
 FC Lugano
12
5
4
1
0
9
5
6
 Shamrock Rovers
11
5
3
0
2
11
4
7
 Cercle Brugge
10
5
3
1
1
13
6
8
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
5
3
1
1
10
5
9
 Rapid Wien
10
5
3
1
1
8
5
10
 APOEL Nicosia
10
5
3
1
1
7
4
11
 Djurgårdens IF
10
5
3
1
1
8
6
12
 Pafos FC
9
5
3
2
0
9
5
13
 KAA Gent
9
5
3
2
0
8
7
14
 Olimpia Ljubljana
9
5
3
2
0
7
6
15
 1. FC Heidenheim
9
5
3
2
0
6
6
16
 FC Kopenhagen
8
5
2
1
2
8
6
17
 Real Betis
7
5
2
2
1
5
5
18
 Panathinaikos
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
19
 Víkingur Reykjavík
7
5
2
2
1
6
7
20
 Borac Banja Luka
7
5
2
2
1
4
7
21
 Omonia Nicosia
6
5
2
3
0
7
7
22
 FK Mladá Boleslav
6
5
2
3
0
4
6
23
 Heart of Midlothian
6
5
2
3
0
4
7
24
 Istanbul Basaksehir
5
5
1
2
2
8
11
25
 NK Celje
4
5
1
3
1
10
11
26
 Molde FK
4
5
1
3
1
6
8
27
 TSC Backa Topola
4
5
1
3
1
6
10
28
 FC Astana
4
5
1
3
1
3
7
29
 HJK Helsinki
4
5
1
3
1
3
8
30
 FC Sankt Gallen
4
5
1
3
1
9
17
31
 FC Noah
4
5
1
3
1
3
12
32
 The New Saints
3
5
1
4
0
3
7
33
 Dinamo Minsk
3
5
1
4
0
4
9
34
 LASK
2
5
0
3
2
3
13
35
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
5
0
4
1
2
11
36
 Larne
0
5
0
5
0
2
12
Conference LeaguevoetbalKAA GentCercle Brugge
Conference League
Wat bezielde Thalisson? Invaller van Cercle-tegenstander krijgt na amper 2 minuten rood voor elleboog
Europa League
Anderlecht tussen de groten, Union blijft flirten met gevarenzone: dit is klassement van de Europa League
Champions League
Statistieken doen dromen, maar één groot nadeel blijft schemeren: de kwalificatiekansen van Club Brugge ontleed
Jupiler Pro League
Cercle Brugge grijpt opnieuw naar Oostenrijkse coach: Ferdinand Feldhofer moet Vereniging in eerste klasse houden