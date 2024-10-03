Spring naar de inhoud

Cercle nét in de top 8, Gent naar tussenronde: dit is de eindstand in de League Phase van de Conference League

UEFA Conference League
speeldag 6

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
18
6
6
0
0
26
5
2
 Vitória Guimarães
14
6
4
0
2
13
6
3
 Fiorentina
13
6
4
1
1
18
7
4
 Rapid Wien
13
6
4
1
1
11
5
5
 Djurgårdens IF
13
6
4
1
1
11
7
6
 FC Lugano
13
6
4
1
1
11
7
7
 Legia Warschau
12
6
4
2
0
13
5
8
 Cercle Brugge
11
6
3
1
2
14
7
9
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
11
6
3
1
2
10
5
10
 Shamrock Rovers
11
6
3
1
2
12
9
11
 APOEL Nicosia
11
6
3
1
2
8
5
12
 Pafos FC
10
6
3
2
1
11
7
13
 Panathinaikos
10
6
3
2
1
10
7
14
 Olimpia Ljubljana
10
6
3
2
1
7
6
15
 Real Betis
10
6
3
2
1
6
5
16
 1. FC Heidenheim
10
6
3
2
1
7
7
17
 KAA Gent
9
6
3
3
0
8
8
18
 FC Kopenhagen
8
6
2
2
2
8
9
19
 Víkingur Reykjavík
8
6
2
2
2
7
8
20
 Borac Banja Luka
8
6
2
2
2
4
7
21
 NK Celje
7
6
2
3
1
13
13
22
 Omonia Nicosia
7
6
2
3
1
7
7
23
 Molde FK
7
6
2
3
1
10
11
24
 TSC Backa Topola
7
6
2
3
1
10
13
25
 Heart of Midlothian
7
6
2
3
1
6
9
26
 Istanbul Basaksehir
6
6
1
2
3
9
12
27
 FK Mladá Boleslav
6
6
2
4
0
7
10
28
 FC Astana
5
6
1
3
2
4
8
29
 FC Sankt Gallen
5
6
1
3
2
10
18
30
 HJK Helsinki
4
6
1
4
1
3
9
31
 FC Noah
4
6
1
4
1
6
16
32
 The New Saints
3
6
1
5
0
5
10
33
 Dinamo Minsk
3
6
1
5
0
4
13
34
 Larne
3
6
1
5
0
3
12
35
 LASK
3
6
0
3
3
4
14
36
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
2
6
0
4
2
4
13
meest recent

Cercle nét in de top 8, Gent naar tussenronde: dit is de eindstand in de League Phase van de Conference League
 do 19 december 2024 22:59

Cercle Brugge mag rechtstreeks naar de 1/8e finales van de Conference League, KAA Gent moet na een fiasco tegen Larne naar de tussenronde. Bekijk hieronder de eindstand van de League Phase.

Ter info:

  • Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
18
6
6
0
0
26
5
2
 Vitória Guimarães
14
6
4
0
2
13
6
3
 Fiorentina
13
6
4
1
1
18
7
4
 Rapid Wien
13
6
4
1
1
11
5
5
 Djurgårdens IF
13
6
4
1
1
11
7
6
 FC Lugano
13
6
4
1
1
11
7
7
 Legia Warschau
12
6
4
2
0
13
5
8
 Cercle Brugge
11
6
3
1
2
14
7
9
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
11
6
3
1
2
10
5
10
 Shamrock Rovers
11
6
3
1
2
12
9
11
 APOEL Nicosia
11
6
3
1
2
8
5
12
 Pafos FC
10
6
3
2
1
11
7
13
 Panathinaikos
10
6
3
2
1
10
7
14
 Olimpia Ljubljana
10
6
3
2
1
7
6
15
 Real Betis
10
6
3
2
1
6
5
16
 1. FC Heidenheim
10
6
3
2
1
7
7
17
 KAA Gent
9
6
3
3
0
8
8
18
 FC Kopenhagen
8
6
2
2
2
8
9
19
 Víkingur Reykjavík
8
6
2
2
2
7
8
20
 Borac Banja Luka
8
6
2
2
2
4
7
21
 NK Celje
7
6
2
3
1
13
13
22
 Omonia Nicosia
7
6
2
3
1
7
7
23
 Molde FK
7
6
2
3
1
10
11
24
 TSC Backa Topola
7
6
2
3
1
10
13
25
 Heart of Midlothian
7
6
2
3
1
6
9
26
 Istanbul Basaksehir
6
6
1
2
3
9
12
27
 FK Mladá Boleslav
6
6
2
4
0
7
10
28
 FC Astana
5
6
1
3
2
4
8
29
 FC Sankt Gallen
5
6
1
3
2
10
18
30
 HJK Helsinki
4
6
1
4
1
3
9
31
 FC Noah
4
6
1
4
1
6
16
32
 The New Saints
3
6
1
5
0
5
10
33
 Dinamo Minsk
3
6
1
5
0
4
13
34
 Larne
3
6
1
5
0
3
12
35
 LASK
3
6
0
3
3
4
14
36
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
2
6
0
4
2
4
13

Gerelateerd:

Conference League
KAA Gent kent twee potentiële tegenstanders in play-offs: kijk vrijdag (13 uur) naar de loting
livestream op 20/12
Conference League
Felbegeerde top 8 is binnen! Cercle Brugge mag ondanks draw tegen Basaksehir rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
Conference League
Wat een afgang: dramatisch KAA Gent gaat onderuit tegen Larne en moet naar tussenronde
Conference LeaguevoetbalKAA GentCercle Brugge
taal- of schrijffout opgemerkt?

Lees meer

Conference League
KAA Gent kent twee potentiële tegenstanders in play-offs: kijk vrijdag (13 uur) naar de loting
livestream op 20/12
Conference League
Sportief én financieel een groot verschil: waarom de (spannende) jacht op de top 8 van Gent en Cercle zo belangrijk is
Conference League
Cercle Brugge droomt van "memorabele" kwalificatie: "Geen Denkey meer? Het is niet dat we nu niet meer kunnen scoren"
Conference League
Van moeder als drijfveer tot speler met 11 minuten CL-ervaring: 5 weetjes over 'slechtste ploeg in Europa' Larne