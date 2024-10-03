Cercle nét in de top 8, Gent naar tussenronde: dit is de eindstand in de League Phase van de Conference League
Cercle Brugge mag rechtstreeks naar de 1/8e finales van de Conference League, KAA Gent moet na een fiasco tegen Larne naar de tussenronde. Bekijk hieronder de eindstand van de League Phase.
Ter info:
- Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld
UEFA Conference League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Chelsea
18
6
6
0
0
26
5
2
|Vitória Guimarães
14
6
4
0
2
13
6
3
|Fiorentina
13
6
4
1
1
18
7
4
|Rapid Wien
13
6
4
1
1
11
5
5
|Djurgårdens IF
13
6
4
1
1
11
7
6
|FC Lugano
13
6
4
1
1
11
7
7
|Legia Warschau
12
6
4
2
0
13
5
8
|Cercle Brugge
11
6
3
1
2
14
7
9
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
11
6
3
1
2
10
5
10
|Shamrock Rovers
11
6
3
1
2
12
9
11
|APOEL Nicosia
11
6
3
1
2
8
5
12
|Pafos FC
10
6
3
2
1
11
7
13
|Panathinaikos
10
6
3
2
1
10
7
14
|Olimpia Ljubljana
10
6
3
2
1
7
6
15
|Real Betis
10
6
3
2
1
6
5
16
|1. FC Heidenheim
10
6
3
2
1
7
7
17
|KAA Gent
9
6
3
3
0
8
8
18
|FC Kopenhagen
8
6
2
2
2
8
9
19
|Víkingur Reykjavík
8
6
2
2
2
7
8
20
|Borac Banja Luka
8
6
2
2
2
4
7
21
|NK Celje
7
6
2
3
1
13
13
22
|Omonia Nicosia
7
6
2
3
1
7
7
23
|Molde FK
7
6
2
3
1
10
11
24
|TSC Backa Topola
7
6
2
3
1
10
13
25
|Heart of Midlothian
7
6
2
3
1
6
9
26
|Istanbul Basaksehir
6
6
1
2
3
9
12
27
|FK Mladá Boleslav
6
6
2
4
0
7
10
28
|FC Astana
5
6
1
3
2
4
8
29
|FC Sankt Gallen
5
6
1
3
2
10
18
30
|HJK Helsinki
4
6
1
4
1
3
9
31
|FC Noah
4
6
1
4
1
6
16
32
|The New Saints
3
6
1
5
0
5
10
33
|Dinamo Minsk
3
6
1
5
0
4
13
34
|Larne
3
6
1
5
0
3
12
35
|LASK
3
6
0
3
3
4
14
36
|Petrocub-Hîncesti
2
6
0
4
2
4
13
