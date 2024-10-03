Cercle doet gouden zaak, waar komt Gent terecht? Dit is het (virtuele) klassement in de Conference League
De vierde speeldag van de Conference League nadert zijn einde. Sinds dit jaar worden alle ploegen in één klassement ondergebracht. Ontdek hieronder de voorlopige stand, met Cercle Brugge en Gent als Belgische vertegenwoordigers.
Ter info:
- Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld
UEFA Conference League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Chelsea
12
4
4
0
0
18
3
2
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
3
|Vitória Guimarães
10
4
3
0
1
8
4
4
|Legia Warschau
9
3
3
0
0
8
0
5
|Rapid Wien
9
3
3
0
0
6
1
6
|1. FC Heidenheim
9
4
3
1
0
5
3
7
|Cercle Brugge
7
4
2
1
1
9
5
8
|Shamrock Rovers
7
3
2
0
1
7
3
9
|Djurgårdens IF
7
4
2
1
1
6
5
10
|APOEL Nicosia
7
4
2
1
1
4
3
11
|Víkingur Reykjavík
7
4
2
1
1
5
5
12
|Borac Banja Luka
7
4
2
1
1
4
4
13
|Fiorentina
6
3
2
1
0
7
4
14
|Pafos FC
6
3
2
1
0
5
2
15
|Olimpia Ljubljana
6
3
2
1
0
5
2
16
|FC Lugano
6
3
2
1
0
5
4
17
|KAA Gent
6
3
2
1
0
5
5
18
|Heart of Midlothian
6
4
2
2
0
4
5
19
|FC Kopenhagen
5
4
1
1
2
6
6
20
|NK Celje
4
4
1
2
1
10
9
21
|Real Betis
4
3
1
1
1
3
3
22
|TSC Backa Topola
4
4
1
2
1
6
7
23
|FC Astana
4
4
1
2
1
2
4
24
|Panathinaikos
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
25
|FC Sankt Gallen
4
4
1
2
1
8
13
26
|FC Noah
4
4
1
2
1
2
9
27
|Omonia Nicosia
3
3
1
2
0
4
3
28
|Molde FK
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
29
|The New Saints
3
4
1
3
0
3
5
30
|HJK Helsinki
3
4
1
3
0
1
6
31
|LASK
2
4
0
2
2
3
6
32
|Istanbul Basaksehir
2
4
0
2
2
5
10
33
|Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
4
0
3
1
2
10
34
|FK Mladá Boleslav
0
3
0
3
0
1
5
35
|Dinamo Minsk
0
4
0
4
0
2
9
35
|Larne
0
3
0
3
0
2
9