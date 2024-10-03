Spring naar de inhoud

Cercle doet gouden zaak, waar komt Gent terecht? Dit is het (virtuele) klassement in de Conference League

UEFA Conference League
speeldag 4
Logo van Istanbul Basaksehir
Istanbul Basaksehir
einde
1-1
Logo van Petrocub-Hîncesti
Petrocub-Hîncesti
Logo van FC Astana
FC Astana
einde
1-1
Logo van Vitória Guimarães
Vitória Guimarães
Logo van Cercle Brugge
Cercle Brugge
einde
2-0
Logo van Heart of Midlothian
Heart of Midlothian
Logo van Borac Banja Luka
Borac Banja Luka
einde
2-1
Logo van LASK
LASK
Logo van FC Noah
FC Noah
einde
0-0
Logo van Víkingur Reykjavík
Víkingur Reykjavík
Logo van Dinamo Minsk
Dinamo Minsk
einde
1-2
Logo van FC Kopenhagen
FC Kopenhagen
Logo van The New Saints
The New Saints
einde
0-1
Logo van Djurgårdens IF
Djurgårdens IF
Logo van NK Celje
NK Celje
einde
3-3
Logo van Jagiellonia Bialystok
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Logo van 1. FC Heidenheim
1. FC Heidenheim
einde
0-2
Logo van Chelsea
Chelsea
Logo van FC Sankt Gallen
FC Sankt Gallen
einde
2-2
Logo van TSC Backa Topola
TSC Backa Topola
Logo van Molde FK
Molde FK
einde
0-1
Logo van APOEL Nicosia
APOEL Nicosia
Logo van Panathinaikos
Panathinaikos
einde
1-0
Logo van HJK Helsinki
HJK Helsinki
Logo van Olimpia Ljubljana
Olimpia Ljubljana
over 9 min
Logo van Larne
Larne
Logo van FK Mladá Boleslav
FK Mladá Boleslav
over 9 min
Logo van Real Betis
Real Betis
Logo van FC Lugano
FC Lugano
over 9 min
Logo van KAA Gent
KAA Gent
Logo van Omonia Nicosia
Omonia Nicosia
over 9 min
Logo van Legia Warschau
Legia Warschau
Logo van Rapid Wien
Rapid Wien
over 9 min
Logo van Shamrock Rovers
Shamrock Rovers
Logo van Fiorentina
Fiorentina
over 9 min
Logo van Pafos FC
Pafos FC

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
12
4
4
0
0
18
3
2
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
3
 Vitória Guimarães
10
4
3
0
1
8
4
4
 Legia Warschau
9
3
3
0
0
8
0
5
 Rapid Wien
9
3
3
0
0
6
1
6
 1. FC Heidenheim
9
4
3
1
0
5
3
7
 Cercle Brugge
7
4
2
1
1
9
5
8
 Shamrock Rovers
7
3
2
0
1
7
3
9
 Djurgårdens IF
7
4
2
1
1
6
5
10
 APOEL Nicosia
7
4
2
1
1
4
3
11
 Víkingur Reykjavík
7
4
2
1
1
5
5
12
 Borac Banja Luka
7
4
2
1
1
4
4
13
 Fiorentina
6
3
2
1
0
7
4
14
 Pafos FC
6
3
2
1
0
5
2
15
 Olimpia Ljubljana
6
3
2
1
0
5
2
16
 FC Lugano
6
3
2
1
0
5
4
17
 KAA Gent
6
3
2
1
0
5
5
18
 Heart of Midlothian
6
4
2
2
0
4
5
19
 FC Kopenhagen
5
4
1
1
2
6
6
20
 NK Celje
4
4
1
2
1
10
9
21
 Real Betis
4
3
1
1
1
3
3
22
 TSC Backa Topola
4
4
1
2
1
6
7
23
 FC Astana
4
4
1
2
1
2
4
24
 Panathinaikos
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
25
 FC Sankt Gallen
4
4
1
2
1
8
13
26
 FC Noah
4
4
1
2
1
2
9
27
 Omonia Nicosia
3
3
1
2
0
4
3
28
 Molde FK
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
29
 The New Saints
3
4
1
3
0
3
5
30
 HJK Helsinki
3
4
1
3
0
1
6
31
 LASK
2
4
0
2
2
3
6
32
 Istanbul Basaksehir
2
4
0
2
2
5
10
33
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
4
0
3
1
2
10
34
 FK Mladá Boleslav
0
3
0
3
0
1
5
35
 Dinamo Minsk
0
4
0
4
0
2
9
35
 Larne
0
3
0
3
0
2
9
meest recent

Cercle doet gouden zaak, waar komt Gent terecht? Dit is het (virtuele) klassement in de Conference League
 do 28 november 2024 20:35

De vierde speeldag van de Conference League nadert zijn einde. Sinds dit jaar worden alle ploegen in één klassement ondergebracht. Ontdek hieronder de voorlopige stand, met Cercle Brugge en Gent als Belgische vertegenwoordigers.

Ter info:

  • Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
12
4
4
0
0
18
3
2
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
3
 Vitória Guimarães
10
4
3
0
1
8
4
4
 Legia Warschau
9
3
3
0
0
8
0
5
 Rapid Wien
9
3
3
0
0
6
1
6
 1. FC Heidenheim
9
4
3
1
0
5
3
7
 Cercle Brugge
7
4
2
1
1
9
5
8
 Shamrock Rovers
7
3
2
0
1
7
3
9
 Djurgårdens IF
7
4
2
1
1
6
5
10
 APOEL Nicosia
7
4
2
1
1
4
3
11
 Víkingur Reykjavík
7
4
2
1
1
5
5
12
 Borac Banja Luka
7
4
2
1
1
4
4
13
 Fiorentina
6
3
2
1
0
7
4
14
 Pafos FC
6
3
2
1
0
5
2
15
 Olimpia Ljubljana
6
3
2
1
0
5
2
16
 FC Lugano
6
3
2
1
0
5
4
17
 KAA Gent
6
3
2
1
0
5
5
18
 Heart of Midlothian
6
4
2
2
0
4
5
19
 FC Kopenhagen
5
4
1
1
2
6
6
20
 NK Celje
4
4
1
2
1
10
9
21
 Real Betis
4
3
1
1
1
3
3
22
 TSC Backa Topola
4
4
1
2
1
6
7
23
 FC Astana
4
4
1
2
1
2
4
24
 Panathinaikos
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
25
 FC Sankt Gallen
4
4
1
2
1
8
13
26
 FC Noah
4
4
1
2
1
2
9
27
 Omonia Nicosia
3
3
1
2
0
4
3
28
 Molde FK
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
29
 The New Saints
3
4
1
3
0
3
5
30
 HJK Helsinki
3
4
1
3
0
1
6
31
 LASK
2
4
0
2
2
3
6
32
 Istanbul Basaksehir
2
4
0
2
2
5
10
33
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
4
0
3
1
2
10
34
 FK Mladá Boleslav
0
3
0
3
0
1
5
35
 Dinamo Minsk
0
4
0
4
0
2
9
35
 Larne
0
3
0
3
0
2
9

