Cercle doet gouden zaak, impasse voor Gent: dit is het (virtuele) klassement in de Conference League
De vierde speeldag van de Conference League zit erop. Sinds dit jaar worden alle ploegen in één klassement ondergebracht. Ontdek hieronder de voorlopige stand, met Cercle Brugge en Gent als Belgische vertegenwoordigers.
Ter info:
- Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
- Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld
UEFA Conference League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Chelsea
12
4
4
0
0
18
3
2
|Legia Warschau
12
4
4
0
0
11
0
3
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
4
|Rapid Wien
10
4
3
0
1
7
2
5
|Vitória Guimarães
10
4
3
0
1
8
4
6
|Fiorentina
9
4
3
1
0
10
6
7
|Olimpia Ljubljana
9
4
3
1
0
6
2
8
|FC Lugano
9
4
3
1
0
7
4
9
|1. FC Heidenheim
9
4
3
1
0
5
3
10
|Shamrock Rovers
8
4
2
0
2
8
4
11
|Cercle Brugge
7
4
2
1
1
9
5
12
|Djurgårdens IF
7
4
2
1
1
6
5
13
|APOEL Nicosia
7
4
2
1
1
4
3
14
|Víkingur Reykjavík
7
4
2
1
1
5
5
15
|Borac Banja Luka
7
4
2
1
1
4
4
16
|Pafos FC
6
4
2
2
0
7
5
17
|Heart of Midlothian
6
4
2
2
0
4
5
18
|KAA Gent
6
4
2
2
0
5
7
19
|FC Kopenhagen
5
4
1
1
2
6
6
20
|NK Celje
4
4
1
2
1
10
9
21
|TSC Backa Topola
4
4
1
2
1
6
7
22
|Real Betis
4
4
1
2
1
4
5
23
|FC Astana
4
4
1
2
1
2
4
24
|Panathinaikos
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
25
|FC Sankt Gallen
4
4
1
2
1
8
13
26
|FC Noah
4
4
1
2
1
2
9
27
|Molde FK
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
28
|Omonia Nicosia
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
29
|The New Saints
3
4
1
3
0
3
5
30
|FK Mladá Boleslav
3
4
1
3
0
3
6
31
|HJK Helsinki
3
4
1
3
0
1
6
32
|LASK
2
4
0
2
2
3
6
33
|Istanbul Basaksehir
2
4
0
2
2
5
10
34
|Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
4
0
3
1
2
10
35
|Dinamo Minsk
0
4
0
4
0
2
9
36
|Larne
0
4
0
4
0
2
10