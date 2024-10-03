Spring naar de inhoud

Cercle doet gouden zaak, impasse voor Gent: dit is het (virtuele) klassement in de Conference League

UEFA Conference League
speeldag 4
Logo van Istanbul Basaksehir
Istanbul Basaksehir
einde
1-1
Logo van Petrocub-Hîncesti
Petrocub-Hîncesti
Logo van FC Astana
FC Astana
einde
1-1
Logo van Vitória Guimarães
Vitória Guimarães
Logo van Cercle Brugge
Cercle Brugge
einde
2-0
Logo van Heart of Midlothian
Heart of Midlothian
Logo van Borac Banja Luka
Borac Banja Luka
einde
2-1
Logo van LASK
LASK
Logo van FC Noah
FC Noah
einde
0-0
Logo van Víkingur Reykjavík
Víkingur Reykjavík
Logo van Dinamo Minsk
Dinamo Minsk
einde
1-2
Logo van FC Kopenhagen
FC Kopenhagen
Logo van The New Saints
The New Saints
einde
0-1
Logo van Djurgårdens IF
Djurgårdens IF
Logo van NK Celje
NK Celje
einde
3-3
Logo van Jagiellonia Bialystok
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Logo van 1. FC Heidenheim
1. FC Heidenheim
einde
0-2
Logo van Chelsea
Chelsea
Logo van FC Sankt Gallen
FC Sankt Gallen
einde
2-2
Logo van TSC Backa Topola
TSC Backa Topola
Logo van Molde FK
Molde FK
einde
0-1
Logo van APOEL Nicosia
APOEL Nicosia
Logo van Panathinaikos
Panathinaikos
einde
1-0
Logo van HJK Helsinki
HJK Helsinki
Logo van Fiorentina
Fiorentina
einde
3-2
Logo van Pafos FC
Pafos FC
Logo van Olimpia Ljubljana
Olimpia Ljubljana
einde
1-0
Logo van Larne
Larne
Logo van Rapid Wien
Rapid Wien
einde
1-1
Logo van Shamrock Rovers
Shamrock Rovers
Logo van FC Lugano
FC Lugano
einde
2-0
Logo van KAA Gent
KAA Gent
Logo van Omonia Nicosia
Omonia Nicosia
einde
0-3
Logo van Legia Warschau
Legia Warschau
Logo van FK Mladá Boleslav
FK Mladá Boleslav
einde
2-1
Logo van Real Betis
Real Betis

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
12
4
4
0
0
18
3
2
 Legia Warschau
12
4
4
0
0
11
0
3
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
4
 Rapid Wien
10
4
3
0
1
7
2
5
 Vitória Guimarães
10
4
3
0
1
8
4
6
 Fiorentina
9
4
3
1
0
10
6
7
 Olimpia Ljubljana
9
4
3
1
0
6
2
8
 FC Lugano
9
4
3
1
0
7
4
9
 1. FC Heidenheim
9
4
3
1
0
5
3
10
 Shamrock Rovers
8
4
2
0
2
8
4
11
 Cercle Brugge
7
4
2
1
1
9
5
12
 Djurgårdens IF
7
4
2
1
1
6
5
13
 APOEL Nicosia
7
4
2
1
1
4
3
14
 Víkingur Reykjavík
7
4
2
1
1
5
5
15
 Borac Banja Luka
7
4
2
1
1
4
4
16
 Pafos FC
6
4
2
2
0
7
5
17
 Heart of Midlothian
6
4
2
2
0
4
5
18
 KAA Gent
6
4
2
2
0
5
7
19
 FC Kopenhagen
5
4
1
1
2
6
6
20
 NK Celje
4
4
1
2
1
10
9
21
 TSC Backa Topola
4
4
1
2
1
6
7
22
 Real Betis
4
4
1
2
1
4
5
23
 FC Astana
4
4
1
2
1
2
4
24
 Panathinaikos
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
25
 FC Sankt Gallen
4
4
1
2
1
8
13
26
 FC Noah
4
4
1
2
1
2
9
27
 Molde FK
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
28
 Omonia Nicosia
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
29
 The New Saints
3
4
1
3
0
3
5
30
 FK Mladá Boleslav
3
4
1
3
0
3
6
31
 HJK Helsinki
3
4
1
3
0
1
6
32
 LASK
2
4
0
2
2
3
6
33
 Istanbul Basaksehir
2
4
0
2
2
5
10
34
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
4
0
3
1
2
10
35
 Dinamo Minsk
0
4
0
4
0
2
9
36
 Larne
0
4
0
4
0
2
10
ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
 Legia Warschau
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
 Rapid Wien
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
 Vitória Guimarães
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
 Fiorentina
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
 Olimpia Ljubljana
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
 FC Lugano
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
 1. FC Heidenheim
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
 Shamrock Rovers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
 Cercle Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
 Djurgårdens IF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
 APOEL Nicosia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
 Víkingur Reykjavík
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
 Borac Banja Luka
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
 Pafos FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
 Heart of Midlothian
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
 KAA Gent
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
 FC Kopenhagen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
 NK Celje
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21
 TSC Backa Topola
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
 Real Betis
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
 FC Astana
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24
 Panathinaikos
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25
 FC Sankt Gallen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26
 FC Noah
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27
 Molde FK
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
28
 Omonia Nicosia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
29
 The New Saints
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
 FK Mladá Boleslav
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
 HJK Helsinki
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
32
 LASK
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
33
 Istanbul Basaksehir
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
34
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
35
 Dinamo Minsk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
36
 Larne
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
 Legia Warschau
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
 Rapid Wien
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
 Vitória Guimarães
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
 Fiorentina
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
 Olimpia Ljubljana
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
 FC Lugano
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
 1. FC Heidenheim
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
 Shamrock Rovers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
 Cercle Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
 Djurgårdens IF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
 APOEL Nicosia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
 Víkingur Reykjavík
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
 Borac Banja Luka
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
 Pafos FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
 Heart of Midlothian
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
 KAA Gent
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
 FC Kopenhagen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
 NK Celje
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21
 TSC Backa Topola
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
 Real Betis
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
 FC Astana
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24
 Panathinaikos
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25
 FC Sankt Gallen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26
 FC Noah
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27
 Molde FK
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
28
 Omonia Nicosia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
29
 The New Saints
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
 FK Mladá Boleslav
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
 HJK Helsinki
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
32
 LASK
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
33
 Istanbul Basaksehir
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
34
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
35
 Dinamo Minsk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
36
 Larne
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

meest recent

Cercle doet gouden zaak, impasse voor Gent: dit is het (virtuele) klassement in de Conference League
 do 28 november 2024 22:52

De vierde speeldag van de Conference League zit erop. Sinds dit jaar worden alle ploegen in één klassement ondergebracht. Ontdek hieronder de voorlopige stand, met Cercle Brugge en Gent als Belgische vertegenwoordigers.

Ter info:

  • Plaatsen 1 tem 8: rechtstreeks naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 9 tem 24: barrages - winnaars naar 1/8e finales
  • Plaatsen 25 tem 36: uitgeschakeld

UEFA Conference League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Chelsea
12
4
4
0
0
18
3
2
 Legia Warschau
12
4
4
0
0
11
0
3
 Jagiellonia Bialystok
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
4
 Rapid Wien
10
4
3
0
1
7
2
5
 Vitória Guimarães
10
4
3
0
1
8
4
6
 Fiorentina
9
4
3
1
0
10
6
7
 Olimpia Ljubljana
9
4
3
1
0
6
2
8
 FC Lugano
9
4
3
1
0
7
4
9
 1. FC Heidenheim
9
4
3
1
0
5
3
10
 Shamrock Rovers
8
4
2
0
2
8
4
11
 Cercle Brugge
7
4
2
1
1
9
5
12
 Djurgårdens IF
7
4
2
1
1
6
5
13
 APOEL Nicosia
7
4
2
1
1
4
3
14
 Víkingur Reykjavík
7
4
2
1
1
5
5
15
 Borac Banja Luka
7
4
2
1
1
4
4
16
 Pafos FC
6
4
2
2
0
7
5
17
 Heart of Midlothian
6
4
2
2
0
4
5
18
 KAA Gent
6
4
2
2
0
5
7
19
 FC Kopenhagen
5
4
1
1
2
6
6
20
 NK Celje
4
4
1
2
1
10
9
21
 TSC Backa Topola
4
4
1
2
1
6
7
22
 Real Betis
4
4
1
2
1
4
5
23
 FC Astana
4
4
1
2
1
2
4
24
 Panathinaikos
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
25
 FC Sankt Gallen
4
4
1
2
1
8
13
26
 FC Noah
4
4
1
2
1
2
9
27
 Molde FK
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
28
 Omonia Nicosia
3
4
1
3
0
4
6
29
 The New Saints
3
4
1
3
0
3
5
30
 FK Mladá Boleslav
3
4
1
3
0
3
6
31
 HJK Helsinki
3
4
1
3
0
1
6
32
 LASK
2
4
0
2
2
3
6
33
 Istanbul Basaksehir
2
4
0
2
2
5
10
34
 Petrocub-Hîncesti
1
4
0
3
1
2
10
35
 Dinamo Minsk
0
4
0
4
0
2
9
36
 Larne
0
4
0
4
0
2
10

Gerelateerd:

Conference League
6-2 en hattrick van Denkey! Cercle Brugge leider in Conference League na galamatch tegen Sankt Gallen
Conference League
Geen stunt op Stamford Bridge: weerbaar Gent ondergaat wet van de sterkste tegen Chelsea
Conference LeaguevoetbalKAA GentCercle Brugge
taal- of schrijffout opgemerkt?

Lees meer

Conference League
Win tickets voor het UEFA Conference League-duel tussen Cercle en Basaksehir (donderdag 19 december)
Europa League
Anderlecht in de kopgroep, ook Union schuift op: dit is het klassement in de Europa League
Champions League
Franky Van der Elst: "Ondanks de goeie prestatie heeft Club Brugge het voor zichzelf niet makkelijk gemaakt"
De basiself van Club NXT tegen AC Milan.
Champions League
Beloften van Club lijden tegen Celtic 2e nederlaag op rij in Youth League, ook Genk met 1-0 onderuit