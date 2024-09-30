MULTILIVE Champions League (21.00 uur): Trossard en Arsenal ontvangen PSG, ook Man City en Barça aan de bak

UEFA Champions League
FC Barcelona
BSC Young Boys
UEFA Champions League
Internazionale
Rode Ster Belgrado
UEFA Champions League
Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Champions League
PSV
Sporting CP
UEFA Champions League
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
AC Milan
UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund
Celtic
UEFA Champions League
Slovan Bratislava
Manchester City
UEFA Champions League
speeldag 2
Red Bull Salzburg
Stade Brest
VfB Stuttgart
Sparta Praag
FC Barcelona
BSC Young Boys
Internazionale
Rode Ster Belgrado
Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain
PSV
Sporting CP
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
AC Milan
Borussia Dortmund
Celtic
Slovan Bratislava
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Atalanta
Girona FC
Feyenoord
Lille OSC
Real Madrid
Benfica
Atlético Madrid
RB Leipzig
Juventus
Liverpool
Bologna
Aston Villa
FC Bayern München
Sturm Graz
Club Brugge
Dinamo Zagreb
AS Monaco
UEFA Champions League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|FC Bayern München
3
1
1
0
0
9
2
2
|Celtic
3
1
1
0
0
5
1
3
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3
1
1
0
0
4
0
4
|Aston Villa
3
1
1
0
0
3
0
4
|Borussia Dortmund
3
1
1
0
0
3
0
6
|Sparta Praag
3
1
1
0
0
3
0
7
|Liverpool
3
1
1
0
0
3
1
8
|Juventus
3
1
1
0
0
3
1
8
|Real Madrid
3
1
1
0
0
3
1
10
|Sporting CP
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
11
|Benfica
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
12
|AS Monaco
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
12
|Stade Brest
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
12
|Atlético Madrid
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
15
|Paris Saint-Germain
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
16
|Atalanta
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
16
|Shakhtar Donetsk
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
16
|Arsenal
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
16
|Bologna
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
16
|Manchester City
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
16
|Internazionale
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
22
|Sturm Graz
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
22
|FC Barcelona
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
22
|RB Leipzig
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
25
|Rode Ster Belgrado
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
26
|Girona FC
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
27
|PSV
0
1
0
1
0
1
3
27
|VfB Stuttgart
0
1
0
1
0
1
3
29
|AC Milan
0
1
0
1
0
1
3
30
|Lille OSC
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
31
|Club Brugge
0
1
0
1
0
0
3
31
|Red Bull Salzburg
0
1
0
1
0
0
3
31
|BSC Young Boys
0
1
0
1
0
0
3
34
|Slovan Bratislava
0
1
0
1
0
1
5
35
|Feyenoord
0
1
0
1
0
0
4
36
|Dinamo Zagreb
0
1
0
1
0
2
9
MULTILIVE Champions League (21.00 uur): Trossard en Arsenal ontvangen PSG, ook Man City en Barça aan de bak
Vanavond heeft de Champions League weer heel wat lekkers in petto. In de tweede speelronde van de groepsfase zijn Trossard en Arsenal gastheer voor PSG, kijken Debast en de PSV-Belgen elkaar in de ogen en moeten ook Manchester City en Barcelona aan de bak. Mis niets in onze multilive vanaf 21.00 uur.
Champions League: multilivelaatste update: 6 minuten geleden
16:30
16:29
Het gaat snel in de Champions League. Alle 36 ploegen hebben één match achter de kiezen, vanavond beginnen we aan de tweede speelronde.
Die brengt meteen enkele mooie affiches met zich mee. Het wordt vooral uitkijken naar Arsenal-PSG. Is Trossard opnieuw van goudwaarde voor de Londenaars? Ook op andere velden komen straks ongetwijfeld Belgen in actie.