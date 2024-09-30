MULTILIVE Champions League (21.00 uur): Trossard en Arsenal ontvangen PSG, ook Man City en Barça aan de bak

UEFA Champions League
FC Barcelona
21:00
BSC Young Boys
UEFA Champions League
Internazionale
21:00
Rode Ster Belgrado
UEFA Champions League
Arsenal
21:00
Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Champions League
PSV
21:00
Sporting CP
UEFA Champions League
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
21:00
AC Milan
UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund
21:00
Celtic
UEFA Champions League
Slovan Bratislava
21:00
Manchester City
UEFA Champions League
speeldag 2
Red Bull Salzburg
18:45
Stade Brest
VfB Stuttgart
18:45
Sparta Praag
FC Barcelona
21:00
BSC Young Boys
Internazionale
21:00
Rode Ster Belgrado
Arsenal
21:00
Paris Saint-Germain
PSV
21:00
Sporting CP
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
21:00
AC Milan
Borussia Dortmund
21:00
Celtic
Slovan Bratislava
21:00
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
02/10 18:45
Atalanta
Girona FC
02/10 18:45
Feyenoord
Lille OSC
02/10 21:00
Real Madrid
Benfica
02/10 21:00
Atlético Madrid
RB Leipzig
02/10 21:00
Juventus
Liverpool
02/10 21:00
Bologna
Aston Villa
02/10 21:00
FC Bayern München
Sturm Graz
02/10 21:00
Club Brugge
Dinamo Zagreb
02/10 21:00
AS Monaco

UEFA Champions League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
FC Bayern München
3
1
1
0
0
9
2
2
Celtic
3
1
1
0
0
5
1
3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3
1
1
0
0
4
0
4
Aston Villa
3
1
1
0
0
3
0
4
Borussia Dortmund
3
1
1
0
0
3
0
6
Sparta Praag
3
1
1
0
0
3
0
7
Liverpool
3
1
1
0
0
3
1
8
Juventus
3
1
1
0
0
3
1
8
Real Madrid
3
1
1
0
0
3
1
10
Sporting CP
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
11
Benfica
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
12
AS Monaco
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
12
Stade Brest
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
12
Atlético Madrid
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
15
Paris Saint-Germain
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
16
Atalanta
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
16
Shakhtar Donetsk
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
16
Arsenal
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
16
Bologna
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
16
Manchester City
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
16
Internazionale
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
22
Sturm Graz
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
22
FC Barcelona
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
22
RB Leipzig
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
25
Rode Ster Belgrado
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
26
Girona FC
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
27
PSV
0
1
0
1
0
1
3
27
VfB Stuttgart
0
1
0
1
0
1
3
29
AC Milan
0
1
0
1
0
1
3
30
Lille OSC
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
31
Club Brugge
0
1
0
1
0
0
3
31
Red Bull Salzburg
0
1
0
1
0
0
3
31
BSC Young Boys
0
1
0
1
0
0
3
34
Slovan Bratislava
0
1
0
1
0
1
5
35
Feyenoord
0
1
0
1
0
0
4
36
Dinamo Zagreb
0
1
0
1
0
2
9
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
FC Bayern München
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Celtic
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Aston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Borussia Dortmund
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Sparta Praag
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Liverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Juventus
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Real Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Sporting CP
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Benfica
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
AS Monaco
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Stade Brest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Atlético Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Paris Saint-Germain
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Atalanta
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Shakhtar Donetsk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Arsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Bologna
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Manchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Internazionale
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
Sturm Graz
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
FC Barcelona
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
RB Leipzig
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25
Rode Ster Belgrado
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26
Girona FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27
PSV
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27
VfB Stuttgart
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
29
AC Milan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
Lille OSC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
Club Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
Red Bull Salzburg
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
BSC Young Boys
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
34
Slovan Bratislava
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
35
Feyenoord
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
36
Dinamo Zagreb
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
FC Bayern München
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Celtic
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Aston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Borussia Dortmund
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Sparta Praag
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Liverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Juventus
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Real Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Sporting CP
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Benfica
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
AS Monaco
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Stade Brest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Atlético Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Paris Saint-Germain
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Atalanta
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Shakhtar Donetsk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Arsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Bologna
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Manchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Internazionale
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
Sturm Graz
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
FC Barcelona
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
RB Leipzig
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25
Rode Ster Belgrado
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26
Girona FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27
PSV
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27
VfB Stuttgart
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
29
AC Milan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
Lille OSC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
Club Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
Red Bull Salzburg
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
BSC Young Boys
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
34
Slovan Bratislava
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
35
Feyenoord
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
36
Dinamo Zagreb
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

MULTILIVE Champions League (21.00 uur): Trossard en Arsenal ontvangen PSG, ook Man City en Barça aan de bak

 di 1 oktober 2024 16:32

Vanavond heeft de Champions League weer heel wat lekkers in petto. In de tweede speelronde van de groepsfase zijn Trossard en Arsenal gastheer voor PSG, kijken Debast en de PSV-Belgen elkaar in de ogen en moeten ook Manchester City en Barcelona aan de bak. Mis niets in onze multilive vanaf 21.00 uur.

Champions League: multilivelaatste update: 6 minuten geleden

16:30
Champions League
Kompany koning op kampioenenbal, Club Brugge in gevarenzone: dit is het klassement van de Champions League
donderdag 19 septemberdo 19 sep.
16:29

Het gaat snel in de Champions League. Alle 36 ploegen hebben één match achter de kiezen, vanavond beginnen we aan de tweede speelronde.

Die brengt meteen enkele mooie affiches met zich mee. Het wordt vooral uitkijken naar Arsenal-PSG. Is Trossard opnieuw van goudwaarde voor de Londenaars? Ook op andere velden komen straks ongetwijfeld Belgen in actie.

16:25
Champions League
Belangrijker dan ooit bij Arsenal, maar wat met de Rode Duivels? Een blik op de spreidstand van Leandro Trossard
15:28
Champions LeaguevoetbalBarcelonaBSC Young BoysInternazionaleRode Ster BelgradoArsenalParis Saint-GermainPSVSporting CPBayer 04 LeverkusenAC MilanBorussia DortmundCelticSlovan BratislavaManchester City
taal- of schrijffout opgemerkt?