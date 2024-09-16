UEFA Champions League
speeldag 1
Juventus
PSV
BSC Young Boys
Aston Villa
AC Milan
Liverpool
Sporting CP
Lille OSC
Real Madrid
VfB Stuttgart
FC Bayern München
Dinamo Zagreb
Sparta Praag
Red Bull Salzburg
Bologna
Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City
Internazionale
Club Brugge
Borussia Dortmund
Celtic
Slovan Bratislava
Paris Saint-Germain
Girona FC
Feyenoord
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Rode Ster Belgrado
Benfica
Atlético Madrid
RB Leipzig
Atalanta
Arsenal
Stade Brest
Sturm Graz
AS Monaco
FC Barcelona
UEFA Champions League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Stade Brest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Club Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Atlético Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|RB Leipzig
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Real Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Benfica
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Atalanta
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Celtic
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Girona FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Sparta Praag
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Slovan Bratislava
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Dinamo Zagreb
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Lille OSC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Red Bull Salzburg
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|BSC Young Boys
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Rode Ster Belgrado
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Juventus
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Sturm Graz
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|AC Milan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Feyenoord
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|FC Barcelona
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|VfB Stuttgart
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Manchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Liverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Aston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|FC Bayern München
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Sporting CP
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|AS Monaco
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Borussia Dortmund
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Bologna
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|PSV
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Internazionale
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Paris Saint-Germain
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Arsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
MULTILIVE: Volg vanavond alle matchen in de vernieuwde Champions League, met onder meer het Bayern van Kompany
Champions League: 17/09laatste update: 4 minuten geleden
14:32