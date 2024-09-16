UEFA Champions League
speeldag 1
Juventus
18:45
PSV
BSC Young Boys
18:45
Aston Villa
AC Milan
21:00
Liverpool
Sporting CP
21:00
Lille OSC
Real Madrid
21:00
VfB Stuttgart
FC Bayern München
21:00
Dinamo Zagreb
Sparta Praag
18/09 18:45
Red Bull Salzburg
Bologna
18/09 18:45
Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City
18/09 21:00
Internazionale
Club Brugge
18/09 21:00
Borussia Dortmund
Celtic
18/09 21:00
Slovan Bratislava
Paris Saint-Germain
18/09 21:00
Girona FC
Feyenoord
19/09 18:45
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Rode Ster Belgrado
19/09 18:45
Benfica
Atlético Madrid
19/09 21:00
RB Leipzig
Atalanta
19/09 21:00
Arsenal
Stade Brest
19/09 21:00
Sturm Graz
AS Monaco
19/09 21:00
FC Barcelona

UEFA Champions League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Stade Brest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Club Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Atlético Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
RB Leipzig
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Shakhtar Donetsk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Real Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Benfica
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Atalanta
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Celtic
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Girona FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Sparta Praag
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Slovan Bratislava
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Dinamo Zagreb
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Lille OSC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Red Bull Salzburg
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
BSC Young Boys
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Rode Ster Belgrado
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Juventus
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Sturm Graz
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
AC Milan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Feyenoord
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
FC Barcelona
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
VfB Stuttgart
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Manchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Liverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Aston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
FC Bayern München
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Sporting CP
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
AS Monaco
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Borussia Dortmund
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Bologna
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
PSV
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Internazionale
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Paris Saint-Germain
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Arsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
MULTILIVE: Volg vanavond alle matchen in de vernieuwde Champions League, met onder meer het Bayern van Kompany

 di 17 september 2024 14:31
Kompany maakt straks zijn trainersdebuut in de Champions League

