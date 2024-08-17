overzicht
1:26
za 17 augustus 2024
VIDEO - Opluchting in het Dudenpark: Union boekt tweede zege van het seizoen na late penaltygoal van Fuseini
Jupiler Pro League
voetbal
Union
Charleroi
sport in het journaal
