1/4e finales
Celta Vigo Real Sociedad 1-2
Mallorca Girona 3-2
Bilbao Barcelona 4-2 n.v.
Atletico Sevilla 1-0
1/8e finales
Getafe Sevilla 1-3
Bilbao Alaves 2-0
Tenerife (II) Mallorca 0-1 (n.v.)
Valencia Celta Vigo 1-3
Osasuna Sociedad 0-2
Girona Rayo Vallecano 3-1
Unionistas (III) Barcelona 1-3
Atletico Real Madrid 2-2 (n.v.: 4-2)
1/16e finales
Lugo (III) Atletico 1-3
Espanyol (II) Getafe 0-1
Elche (II) Girona 0-2
Huesca (II) Rayo Vallecano 0-0 (n.v.: 0-2)
Alaves Betis 1-0
Arandina (IV) Real Madrid 1-3
Burgos (II) Mallorca 0-3
Amorebieta (II) Celta Vigo 2-4
Castellon (III) Osasuna 0-0 (n.v.: 0-1)
Ferrol (II) Sevilla 1-2
Unionistas (III) Villarreal stilgelegd
Cartagena (II) Valencia 1-1 (n.v.: 1-2)
Eibar (II) Bilbao 0-3
Barbastro (IV) Barcelona 2-3
Malaga (III) Sociedad 0-1
Tenerife (II) Las Palmas 2-0
2e ronde (eersteklassers)
Zamora (IV) Villarreal 1-2 (n.v.)
Atzeneta (V) Getafe 1-2
Arosa (V) Valencia 0-1
Barbastro (IV) Almeria 1-0
Yeclano (IV) Rayo Vallecano 0-2
Terrassa (IV) Alaves 0-1
Villanovense (IV) Betis 1-2
Valle de Egues (IV) Mallorca 0-3
Astorga (V) Sevilla 0-2
Tudelano (IV) Las Palmas 1-2 (n.v.)
Arandina (IV) Cadiz 2-1
Orihuela (IV) Girona 2-5
Cayon (IV) Bilbao 0-3
Sestao River (III) Celta Vigo 1-2
1e ronde (eersteklassers)
Talavera de la Reina (IV) Almeria 0-2
Manacor (V) Las Palmas 0-3
Lugones (VI) Rayo Vallecano 0-6
San Roque Lepe (IV) Girona 1-2
Badalona (IV) Cadiz 0-0 (pen 2-4)
Quintanar (VI) Sevilla 0-3
Turegano (VI) Celta Vigo 0-4
Tardienta (VI) Getafe 0-12
Buñol (VI) Real Sociedad 0-1
Boiro (VI) Mallorca 0-4
Hernan Cortes (VI) Real Betis 1-12
Rubi (VI) Bilbao 1-2
Chiclana (VI) Villarreal 0-5
Arosa (V) Granada 0-3
Logroñes (IV) Valencia 0-2
Deportivo Murcia (VII) Alaves 0-10

Copa del Rey: Geen afscheiding tussen Mallorca en Sociedad in heenmatch

 di 6 februari 2024 23:01
Siebe Van der Heyden (archieffoto) bleef aan de bank gekluisterd.

FC Barcelona en Real Madrid zullen de Spaanse beker niet winnen. Wie bereikt wel de finale? De resultaten van de halve finales lees je hier. 

1/2e finales
heen Mallorca Real Sociedad 0-0
  Atletico Bilbao 07/02
terug Real Sociedad Mallorca 27/02
  Bilbao Atletico 29/02

Copa del Rey: halve finales

21:26
Copa del Reyvoetbal SpanjeBuitenlands voetbalvoetbalAtlético MadridReal MallorcaReal SociedadAthletic Club
