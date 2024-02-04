|1/4e finales
|Celta Vigo
|Real Sociedad
|1-2
|Mallorca
|Girona
|3-2
|Bilbao
|Barcelona
|4-2 n.v.
|Atletico
|Sevilla
|1-0
|1/8e finales
|Getafe
|Sevilla
|1-3
|Bilbao
|Alaves
|2-0
|Tenerife (II)
|Mallorca
|0-1 (n.v.)
|Valencia
|Celta Vigo
|1-3
|Osasuna
|Sociedad
|0-2
|Girona
|Rayo Vallecano
|3-1
|Unionistas (III)
|Barcelona
|1-3
|Atletico
|Real Madrid
|2-2 (n.v.: 4-2)
|1/16e finales
|Lugo (III)
|Atletico
|1-3
|Espanyol (II)
|Getafe
|0-1
|Elche (II)
|Girona
|0-2
|Huesca (II)
|Rayo Vallecano
|0-0 (n.v.: 0-2)
|Alaves
|Betis
|1-0
|Arandina (IV)
|Real Madrid
|1-3
|Burgos (II)
|Mallorca
|0-3
|Amorebieta (II)
|Celta Vigo
|2-4
|Castellon (III)
|Osasuna
|0-0 (n.v.: 0-1)
|Ferrol (II)
|Sevilla
|1-2
|Unionistas (III)
|Villarreal
|stilgelegd
|Cartagena (II)
|Valencia
|1-1 (n.v.: 1-2)
|Eibar (II)
|Bilbao
|0-3
|Barbastro (IV)
|Barcelona
|2-3
|Malaga (III)
|Sociedad
|0-1
|Tenerife (II)
|Las Palmas
|2-0
|2e ronde (eersteklassers)
|Zamora (IV)
|Villarreal
|1-2 (n.v.)
|Atzeneta (V)
|Getafe
|1-2
|Arosa (V)
|Valencia
|0-1
|Barbastro (IV)
|Almeria
|1-0
|Yeclano (IV)
|Rayo Vallecano
|0-2
|Terrassa (IV)
|Alaves
|0-1
|Villanovense (IV)
|Betis
|1-2
|Valle de Egues (IV)
|Mallorca
|0-3
|Astorga (V)
|Sevilla
|0-2
|Tudelano (IV)
|Las Palmas
|1-2 (n.v.)
|Arandina (IV)
|Cadiz
|2-1
|Orihuela (IV)
|Girona
|2-5
|Cayon (IV)
|Bilbao
|0-3
|Sestao River (III)
|Celta Vigo
|1-2
|1e ronde (eersteklassers)
|Talavera de la Reina (IV)
|Almeria
|0-2
|Manacor (V)
|Las Palmas
|0-3
|Lugones (VI)
|Rayo Vallecano
|0-6
|San Roque Lepe (IV)
|Girona
|1-2
|Badalona (IV)
|Cadiz
|0-0 (pen 2-4)
|Quintanar (VI)
|Sevilla
|0-3
|Turegano (VI)
|Celta Vigo
|0-4
|Tardienta (VI)
|Getafe
|0-12
|Buñol (VI)
|Real Sociedad
|0-1
|Boiro (VI)
|Mallorca
|0-4
|Hernan Cortes (VI)
|Real Betis
|1-12
|Rubi (VI)
|Bilbao
|1-2
|Chiclana (VI)
|Villarreal
|0-5
|Arosa (V)
|Granada
|0-3
|Logroñes (IV)
|Valencia
|0-2
|Deportivo Murcia (VII)
|Alaves
|0-10
Copa del Rey: Geen afscheiding tussen Mallorca en Sociedad in heenmatch
di 6 februari 2024 23:01
FC Barcelona en Real Madrid zullen de Spaanse beker niet winnen. Wie bereikt wel de finale? De resultaten van de halve finales lees je hier.
|1/2e finales
|heen
|Mallorca
|Real Sociedad
|0-0
|Atletico
|Bilbao
|07/02
|terug
|Real Sociedad
|Mallorca
|27/02
|Bilbao
|Atletico
|29/02