Ga naar de inhoud
2e ronde (eersteklassers)
Zamora (IV) Villarreal 1-2 (n.v.)
Atzeneta (V) Getafe 1-2
Arosa (V) Valencia 0-1
Barbastro (IV) Almeria 1-0
Yeclano (IV) Rayo Vallecano 0-2
Terrassa (IV) Alaves 0-1
Villanovense (IV) Betis 1-2
Valle de Egues (IV) Mallorca 0-3
Astorga (V) Sevilla 0-2
Tudelano (IV) Las Palmas 1-2 (n.v.)
Arandina (IV) Cadiz 2-1
Orihuela (IV) Girona 2-5
Cayon (IV) Bilbao 0-3
Sestao River (III) Celta Vigo 1-2
1e ronde (eersteklassers)
Talavera de la Reina (IV) Almeria 0-2
Manacor (V) Las Palmas 0-3
Lugones (VI) Rayo Vallecano 0-6
San Roque Lepe (IV) Girona 1-2
Badalona (IV) Cadiz 0-0 (pen 2-4)
Quintanar (VI) Sevilla 0-3
Turegano (VI) Celta Vigo 0-4
Tardienta (VI) Getafe 0-12
Buñol (VI) Real Sociedad 0-1
Boiro (VI) Mallorca 0-4
Hernan Cortes (VI) Real Betis 1-12
Rubi (VI) Bilbao 1-2
Chiclana (VI) Villarreal 0-5
Arosa (V) Granada 0-3
Logroñes (IV) Valencia 0-2
Deportivo Murcia (VII) Alaves 0-10

Copa del Rey 2023-2024: Atletico Madrid moet lang wachten op verlosser Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay scoorde 2 keer in het laatste kwart van de match: 1-3.
 za 6 januari 2024 18:05

De Copa del Rey is aan zijn 122e editie toe. Vorig jaar won Real Madrid de Spaanse beker. Wie volgt de Koninklijke op op de erelijst? We volgen het op deze pagina.

1/16e finales
Lugo (III) Atletico 1-3
Espanyol (II) Getafe 0-1
Elche (II) Girona 0-2
Huesca (II) Rayo Vallecano 06/01
Alaves Betis 06/01
Arandina (IV) Real Madrid 06/01
Burgos (II) Mallorca 07/01
Amorebieta (II) Celta Vigo 07/01
Castellon (III) Osasuna 07/01
Ferrol (II) Sevilla 07/01
Unionistas (III) Villarreal 07/01
Cartagena (II) Valencia 07/01
Eibar (II) Bilbao 07/01
Barbastro (IV) Barcelona 07/01
Malaga (III) Sociedad 07/01
Tenerife (II) Las Palmas 07/01

Copa del Rey

20:02

Revelatie Girona stoot door. Daley Blind nam de openingstreffer voor zijn rekening in de zege tegen tweedeklasser Elche.

Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (𝕏). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.
18:00

Na 2 minuten kwam Atletico Madrid al op voorsprong, maar halfweg hield derdeklasser Lugo toch gelijke tred. Na het uur bevrijdde Memphis Depay Atletico met een dubbel. Axel Witsel speelde de hele match.

Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (𝕏). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.
voetbal SpanjeBuitenlands voetbalvoetbal
taal- of schrijffout opgemerkt?