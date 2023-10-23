|2e ronde (eersteklassers)
|Zamora (IV)
|Villarreal
|1-2 (n.v.)
|Atzeneta (V)
|Getafe
|1-2
|Arosa (V)
|Valencia
|0-1
|Barbastro (IV)
|Almeria
|1-0
|Yeclano (IV)
|Rayo Vallecano
|0-2
|Terrassa (IV)
|Alaves
|0-1
|Villanovense (IV)
|Betis
|1-2
|Valle de Egues (IV)
|Mallorca
|0-3
|Astorga (V)
|Sevilla
|0-2
|Tudelano (IV)
|Las Palmas
|1-2 (n.v.)
|Arandina (IV)
|Cadiz
|2-1
|Orihuela (IV)
|Girona
|2-5
|Cayon (IV)
|Bilbao
|0-3
|Sestao River (III)
|Celta Vigo
|1-2
|1e ronde (eersteklassers)
|Talavera de la Reina (IV)
|Almeria
|0-2
|Manacor (V)
|Las Palmas
|0-3
|Lugones (VI)
|Rayo Vallecano
|0-6
|San Roque Lepe (IV)
|Girona
|1-2
|Badalona (IV)
|Cadiz
|0-0 (pen 2-4)
|Quintanar (VI)
|Sevilla
|0-3
|Turegano (VI)
|Celta Vigo
|0-4
|Tardienta (VI)
|Getafe
|0-12
|Buñol (VI)
|Real Sociedad
|0-1
|Boiro (VI)
|Mallorca
|0-4
|Hernan Cortes (VI)
|Real Betis
|1-12
|Rubi (VI)
|Bilbao
|1-2
|Chiclana (VI)
|Villarreal
|0-5
|Arosa (V)
|Granada
|0-3
|Logroñes (IV)
|Valencia
|0-2
|Deportivo Murcia (VII)
|Alaves
|0-10
Copa del Rey 2023-2024: Atletico Madrid moet lang wachten op verlosser Memphis Depay
za 6 januari 2024 18:05
De Copa del Rey is aan zijn 122e editie toe. Vorig jaar won Real Madrid de Spaanse beker. Wie volgt de Koninklijke op op de erelijst? We volgen het op deze pagina.
|1/16e finales
|Lugo (III)
|Atletico
|1-3
|Espanyol (II)
|Getafe
|0-1
|Elche (II)
|Girona
|0-2
|Huesca (II)
|Rayo Vallecano
|06/01
|Alaves
|Betis
|06/01
|Arandina (IV)
|Real Madrid
|06/01
|Burgos (II)
|Mallorca
|07/01
|Amorebieta (II)
|Celta Vigo
|07/01
|Castellon (III)
|Osasuna
|07/01
|Ferrol (II)
|Sevilla
|07/01
|Unionistas (III)
|Villarreal
|07/01
|Cartagena (II)
|Valencia
|07/01
|Eibar (II)
|Bilbao
|07/01
|Barbastro (IV)
|Barcelona
|07/01
|Malaga (III)
|Sociedad
|07/01
|Tenerife (II)
|Las Palmas
|07/01
Copa del Rey
20:02
Revelatie Girona stoot door. Daley Blind nam de openingstreffer voor zijn rekening in de zege tegen tweedeklasser Elche.
Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (𝕏). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.
18:00
Na 2 minuten kwam Atletico Madrid al op voorsprong, maar halfweg hield derdeklasser Lugo toch gelijke tred. Na het uur bevrijdde Memphis Depay Atletico met een dubbel. Axel Witsel speelde de hele match.
Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (𝕏). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.