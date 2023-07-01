Kijk vanavond naar Vive le Vélo met Jan Bakelants, Koen Naert en Leroy Van Goethem

Karl Vannieuwkerke is er tijdens de Tour weer elke avond op VRT 1 met Vive le Vélo. De uitzendingen kun je ook bekijken op deze pagina via VRT MAX.
Tour de France
|rit
|datum
|type rit
|start-finish
|totaal
|winnaar
|leider
|1
|Bilbao - Bilbao
|182 km
|nog 111 km
|2
|Vitoria-Gasteiz - San Sebastián
|208,9 km
|3
|Amorebieta-Etxano - Bayonne
|193,5 km
|4
|Dax - Nogaro
|181,8 km
|5
|Pau - Laruns
|162,7 km
|6
|Tarbes - Cauterets-Cambasque
|144,9 km
|7
|Mont-de-Marsan - Bordeaux
|169,9 km
|8
|Libourne - Limoges
|200,7 km
|9
|Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat - Puy de Dôme
|182,4 km
|10
|Vulcania - Issoire
|167,2 km
|11
|Clermont-Ferrand - Moulins
|179,8 km
|12
|Roanne - Belleville-en-Beaujolais
|168,8 km
|13
|Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne - Col du Grand Colombier
|137,8 km
|14
|Annemasse - Morzine
|151,8 km
|15
|Les Gets - Le Bettex
|179 km
|16
|Passy - Combloux
|22,4 km
|17
|Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc - Courchevel
|165,7 km
|18
|Moûtiers - Bourg-en-Bresse
|184,9 km
|19
|Moirans-en-Montagne - Poligny
|172,8 km
|20
|Belfort - Le Markstein
|133,5 km
|21
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines - Parijs
|115,1 km