Kijk vanavond naar Vive le Vélo met Jan Bakelants, Koen Naert en Leroy Van Goethem

Karl Vannieuwkerke is er tijdens de Tour weer elke avond op VRT 1 met Vive le Vélo. De uitzendingen kun je ook bekijken op deze pagina via VRT MAX.

Vive le vélo

Talkshow waarin Karl Vannieuwkerke samen met zijn gasten terugblikt op de voorbije Tourdag. Sammy Neyrinck zorgt voor reportages uit de buik van het peloton of opmerkelijke verhalen langs het Tourparcours. Gasten: Jan Bakelants en Koen Naert.
ma 19 juni 2023
kijk op VRT Max
Tour de France
-
ritdatumtype ritstart-finishtotaalwinnaarleider
1wegwedstrijdsemi bergetappeBilbao - Bilbao182 kmnog 111 km
2wegwedstrijdsemi bergetappeVitoria-Gasteiz - San Sebastián208,9 km
3wegwedstrijdAmorebieta-Etxano - Bayonne193,5 km
4wegwedstrijdDax - Nogaro181,8 km
5wegwedstrijdbergetappePau - Laruns162,7 km
6wegwedstrijdbergetappeTarbes - Cauterets-Cambasque144,9 km
7wegwedstrijdMont-de-Marsan - Bordeaux169,9 km
8wegwedstrijdLibourne - Limoges200,7 km
9wegwedstrijdbergetappeSaint-Léonard-de-Noblat - Puy de Dôme182,4 km
10wegwedstrijdbergetappeVulcania - Issoire167,2 km
11wegwedstrijdClermont-Ferrand - Moulins179,8 km
12wegwedstrijdsemi bergetappeRoanne - Belleville-en-Beaujolais168,8 km
13wegwedstrijdbergetappeChâtillon-sur-Chalaronne - Col du Grand Colombier137,8 km
14wegwedstrijdbergetappeAnnemasse - Morzine151,8 km
15wegwedstrijdbergetappeLes Gets - Le Bettex179 km
16individuele tijdritsemi bergetappePassy - Combloux22,4 km
17wegwedstrijdbergetappeSaint-Gervais Mont-Blanc - Courchevel165,7 km
18wegwedstrijdMoûtiers - Bourg-en-Bresse184,9 km
19wegwedstrijdMoirans-en-Montagne - Poligny172,8 km
20wegwedstrijdbergetappeBelfort - Le Markstein133,5 km
21wegwedstrijdSaint-Quentin-en-Yvelines - Parijs115,1 km
