    Wielertransfers: Sjoerd Bax mag na 1e profzege aan de slag bij UAE

    Wielertransfers voor 2023 mogen sinds 1 augustus officieel aangekondigd worden. Op deze pagina verzamelen we alle nieuwtjes vanop de transfermarkt.

    Alexander Kristoff (Noo) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Uno-X
    Eddie Dunbar (Ier) Ineos Grenadiers BikeExchange
    Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani BikeExchange
    Zdenek Stybar (Tsj) Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl BikeExchange
    Lukas Pöstlberger (Oos) Bora-Hansgrohe BikeExchange
    Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon Ineos Grenadiers
    Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa-Samsic Ineos Grenadiers
    Thymen Arensman (Ned) DSM Ineos Grenadiers
    Michael Leonard (Can)   Ineos Grenadiers
    Joshua Tarling (GBr)   Ineos Grenadiers
    Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
    Rui Costa (Por) UAE  Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
    Rune Herregodts Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
    Arne Marit Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
    Dion Smith (NZl) BikeExchange Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
    Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R-Citroën Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
    Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM Alpecin-Deceuninck
    Quinten Hermans Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Alpecin-Deceuninck
    Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange Alpecin-Deceuninck
    Robbe Ghys Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise Alpecin-Deceuninck
    Tim Merlier Alpecin-Deceuninck Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl
    Casper Pedersen (Den) DSM Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl
    Jan Hirt (Tsj) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl
    Dylan Teuns Bahrain Victorious Israel-Premier Tech
    Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ Lotto-Dstny
    Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Lotto-Dstny
    Arjen Livyns Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen-WB Lotto-Dstny
    Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen-WB Lotto-Dstny
    Milan Menten Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen-WB Lotto-Dstny
    Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R-Citroën Bora-Hansgrohe
    Nico Denz (Dui) DSM Bora-Hansgrohe
    Tim Wellens Lotto-Soudal UAE
    Felix Grossschartner (Oos) Bora-Hansgrohe UAE
    Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious UAE
    Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers UAE
    Steff Cras Lotto-Soudal TotalEnergies
    Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Bahrain Victorious
    Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Jumbo-Visma
    Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
    		 Jumbo-Visma
    Attila Valter (Hon) Groupama-FDJ Jumbo-Visma
    Jan Tratnik (Svn) Bahrain Victorious Jumbo-Visma
    Thomas Gloag (GBr)   Jumbo-Visma
    Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers EF-EasyPost
    Andrey Amador (CRi) Ineos Grenadiers EF-EasyPost
    Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
    		 Alpecin-Deceuninck Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
    Jenthe Biermans Israel-Premier Tech Arkéa-Samsic
    Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli Trek-Segafredo
     
    Lorena Wiebes (Ned) DSM SD Worx
    Zoe Bäckstedt (GBr)   EF
    Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (ZAf) SD Worx AG Insurance-NXTG
    Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar UAE
    Amanda Spratt (Aus) BikeExchange Trek-Segafredo
    Liane Lippert (Dui) DSM Movistar
    Floortje Mackaij (Ned) DSM Movistar

    1. 14 uur 59. Sjoerd Bax naar UAE. De Nederlander Sjoerd Bax heeft een nieuwe werkgever in het peloton. Hij komt de volgende twee seizoenen uit voor UAE Team Emirates.&nbsp; Bax is 26 en won recent nog voor het eerst een profkoers: de Coppa Agostoni. Hij wordt de eerste Nederlander op de loonlijst van UAE. "Ik ben heel blij", reageert hij. "Ik ben benieuwd hoeveel ik kan verbeteren met de steun van een wereldteam." Tot nu toe reed Bax voor Alpecin-Deceuninck maar daar liep zijn contract af. .
