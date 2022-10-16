Wielertransfers: Sjoerd Bax mag na 1e profzege aan de slag bij UAE

Wielertransfers voor 2023 mogen sinds 1 augustus officieel aangekondigd worden. Op deze pagina verzamelen we alle nieuwtjes vanop de transfermarkt.
|belangrijkste wielertransfers
|van
|naar
|Alexander Kristoff (Noo)
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|Uno-X
|Eddie Dunbar (Ier)
|Ineos Grenadiers
|BikeExchange
|Filippo Zana (Ita)
|Bardiani
|BikeExchange
|Zdenek Stybar (Tsj)
|Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl
|BikeExchange
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Oos)
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|BikeExchange
|Leo Hayter (GBr)
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Connor Swift (GBr)
|Arkéa-Samsic
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|DSM
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Michael Leonard (Can)
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Joshua Tarling (GBr)
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Mike Teunissen (Ned)
|Jumbo-Visma
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|Rui Costa (Por)
|UAE
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|Rune Herregodts
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|Arne Marit
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|Dion Smith (NZl)
|BikeExchange
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|AG2R-Citroën
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den)
|Team DSM
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Quinten Hermans
|Intermarché-Wanty Gobert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Kaden Groves (Aus)
|BikeExchange
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Robbe Ghys
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Tim Merlier
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl
|Casper Pedersen (Den)
|DSM
|Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl
|Jan Hirt (Tsj)
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl
|Dylan Teuns
|Bahrain Victorious
|Israel-Premier Tech
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
|Groupama-FDJ
|Lotto-Dstny
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned)
|Jumbo-Visma
|Lotto-Dstny
|Arjen Livyns
|Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen-WB
|Lotto-Dstny
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned)
|Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen-WB
|Lotto-Dstny
|Milan Menten
|Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen-WB
|Lotto-Dstny
|Bob Jungels (Lux)
|AG2R-Citroën
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|Nico Denz (Dui)
|DSM
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|Tim Wellens
|Lotto-Soudal
|UAE
|Felix Grossschartner (Oos)
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|UAE
|Domen Novak (Slo)
|Bahrain Victorious
|UAE
|Adam Yates (GBr)
|Ineos Grenadiers
|UAE
|Steff Cras
|Lotto-Soudal
|TotalEnergies
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|Bahrain Victorious
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned)
|Ineos
|Jumbo-Visma
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|Jumbo-Visma
|Attila Valter (Hon)
|Groupama-FDJ
|Jumbo-Visma
|Jan Tratnik (Svn)
|Bahrain Victorious
|Jumbo-Visma
|Thomas Gloag (GBr)
|Jumbo-Visma
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu)
|Ineos Grenadiers
|EF-EasyPost
|Andrey Amador (CRi)
|Ineos Grenadiers
|EF-EasyPost
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|Jenthe Biermans
|Israel-Premier Tech
|Arkéa-Samsic
|Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri)
|Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|Trek-Segafredo
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
|DSM
|SD Worx
|Zoe Bäckstedt (GBr)
|EF
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (ZAf)
|SD Worx
|AG Insurance-NXTG
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|Valcar
|UAE
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|BikeExchange
|Trek-Segafredo
|Liane Lippert (Dui)
|DSM
|Movistar
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned)
|DSM
|Movistar