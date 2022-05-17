    Ysaline Bonaventure is nog één zege verwijderd van hoofdtabel op Roland Garros

    Ysaline Bonaventure staat op één zege van de hoofdtabel.

    Ysaline Bonaventure staat op één overwinning van de hoofdtabel op Roland Garros. De 27-jarige Belgische won woensdag ook haar 2e kwalificatiematch in Parijs, waar ze zich nog nooit kon plaatsen voor het hoofdtoernooi.

    Ysaline Bonaventure in kwalificaties

    tweede ronde
    Ysaline Bonaventure (WTA-170 Yuriko Miyazaki (GBr/WTA-242) 7-5, 6-2
    eerste ronde
    Ysaline Bonaventure (WTA-170 Despina Papamichael (Gri/WTA-172) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6

    Zizou Bergs in kwalificaties

    eerste ronde
    Zizou Bergs (ATP-198) Jason Jung (Tai/ATP-250) 4-6, 6-7

