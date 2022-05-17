Ysaline Bonaventure is nog één zege verwijderd van hoofdtabel op Roland Garros
Ysaline Bonaventure staat op één overwinning van de hoofdtabel op Roland Garros. De 27-jarige Belgische won woensdag ook haar 2e kwalificatiematch in Parijs, waar ze zich nog nooit kon plaatsen voor het hoofdtoernooi.
Ysaline Bonaventure in kwalificaties
|tweede ronde
|Ysaline Bonaventure (WTA-170
|Yuriko Miyazaki (GBr/WTA-242)
|7-5, 6-2
|eerste ronde
|Ysaline Bonaventure (WTA-170
|Despina Papamichael (Gri/WTA-172)
|6-1, 3-6, 7-6
Zizou Bergs in kwalificaties
|eerste ronde
|Zizou Bergs (ATP-198)
|Jason Jung (Tai/ATP-250)
|4-6, 6-7