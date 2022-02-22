Bikeporn: dit zijn de fietsen van de WorldTour-ploegen in 2022

Vanaf morgen flitst het profpeloton over Vlaamse wegen, hellingen en kasseien. Voor elke wielerliefhebber is het weer likkebaardend uitkijken naar het nieuwe materiaal waarmee de WorldTour-ploegen over het asfalt snellen. Wij zetten hun fietsen voor u even op een rijtje.
AG2R-Citroën
- Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01/Timemachine Road/Timemachine TT
- Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
- Wielen: Campagnolo
- Kledij: Rosti
- Fietscomputer: Wahoo
Astana Qazaqstan
- Frame: Wilier Zero SLR/Filante/Turbine TT
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Corima
- Kledij: Giordana
- Fietscomputer: Garmin
Bahrain Victorious
- Frame: Merida Reacto/Scultura/Warp TT
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
- Wielen: Vision
- Kledij: Alé
- Fietscomputer: Garmin
Bora-Hansgrohe
- Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7/Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Roval
- Kledij: Le Col
- Fietscomputer: Wahoo
Cofidis
- Frame: De Rosa Merak/SK Pininfarina/TT-03
- Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
- Wielen: Corima
- Kledij: Van Rysel
- Fietscomputer: Wahoo
EF Education-EasyPost
- Frame: Cannondale SuperSix Evo/SystemSix/SuperSlice
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Vision
- Kledij: Rapha
- Fietscomputer: Wahoo
Groupama-FDJ
- Frame: Lapierre Aircode/Xelius SL/Aerostorm DRS
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Shimano
- Kledij: Alé
- Fietscomputer: Garmin
Ineos Grenadiers
- Frame: Pinarello Dogma F/Bolide (TT)
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Shimano
- Kledij: Bioracer
- Fietscomputer: Garmin
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
- Frame: Cube Litening C:68X/Aerium C:68 (TT)
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Newmen
- Kledij: Nalini
- Fietscomputer: Bryton
Israel-Premier Tech
- Frame: Factor OSTRO VAM/O2 VAM/ONE Disc/HANZŌ (TT)
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Black Inc
- Kledij: Jinga
- Fietscomputer: Hammerhead
Jumbo-Visma
- Frame: Cervélo S5/R5/Caledonia/P5 (TT)
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Shimano
- Kledij: Agu
- Fietscomputer: Garmin
Lotto-Soudal
- Frame: Ridley Helium/Noah Fast/Dean (TT)
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: DT Swiss
- Kledij: Vermarc
- Fietscomputer: Garmin
Movistar
- Frame: Canyon Aeroad CFR/Ultimate CF SLX/Speedmax CFR (TT)
- Groep: SRAM Red eTap AXS
- Wielen: Zipp
- Kledij: La Passione
- Fietscomputer: Garmin
Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl
- Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7/Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Roval
- Kledij: Castelli
- Fietscomputer: Garmin
BikeExchange
- Frame: Giant TCR/Propel/Trinity (TT)
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Cadex
- Kledij: Alé
- Fietscomputer: Wahoo
DSM
- Frame: Scott Addict RC/Plasma (TT)
- Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wielen: Shimano
- Kledij: Scott-Nalini
- Fietscomputer: Wahoo
Trek-Segafredo
- Frame: Trek Madone/Emonda/Domane/Speed Concept (TT)
- Groep: SRAM Red eTap AXS
- Wielen: Bontrager
- Kledij: Santini
- Fietscomputer: Wahoo
UAE
- Frame: Colnago V3Rs/C64/K.One (TT)
- Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
- Wielen: Campagnolo
- Kledij: Gobik
- Fietscomputer: SRM