    Bikeporn: dit zijn de fietsen van de WorldTour-ploegen in 2022

    Alaphilippe rijdt bij Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl.

    Dit is de nieuwe fiets van wereldkampioen Julian Alaphilippe.

    Vanaf morgen flitst het profpeloton over Vlaamse wegen, hellingen en kasseien. Voor elke wielerliefhebber is het weer likkebaardend uitkijken naar het nieuwe materiaal waarmee de WorldTour-ploegen over het asfalt snellen. Wij zetten hun fietsen voor u even op een rijtje.

    AG2R-Citroën

    • Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01/Timemachine Road/Timemachine TT
    • Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
    • Wielen: Campagnolo
    • Kledij: Rosti
    • Fietscomputer: Wahoo

    Astana Qazaqstan

    • Frame: Wilier Zero SLR/Filante/Turbine TT
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Corima
    • Kledij: Giordana
    • Fietscomputer: Garmin

    Bahrain Victorious

    • Frame: Merida Reacto/Scultura/Warp TT
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
    • Wielen: Vision
    • Kledij: Alé
    • Fietscomputer: Garmin

    Bora-Hansgrohe

    • Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7/Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Roval
    • Kledij: Le Col
    • Fietscomputer: Wahoo

    Cofidis

    • Frame: De Rosa Merak/SK Pininfarina/TT-03 
    • Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
    • Wielen: Corima
    • Kledij: Van Rysel
    • Fietscomputer: Wahoo

    EF Education-EasyPost

    • Frame: Cannondale SuperSix Evo/SystemSix/SuperSlice
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Vision
    • Kledij: Rapha
    • Fietscomputer: Wahoo

    Groupama-FDJ

    • Frame: Lapierre Aircode/Xelius SL/Aerostorm DRS
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Shimano
    • Kledij: Alé
    • Fietscomputer: Garmin

    Ineos Grenadiers

    • Frame: Pinarello Dogma F/Bolide (TT)
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Shimano
    • Kledij: Bioracer
    • Fietscomputer: Garmin

    Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert

    • Frame: Cube Litening C:68X/Aerium C:68 (TT)
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Newmen
    • Kledij: Nalini
    • Fietscomputer: Bryton

    Israel-Premier Tech

    • Frame: Factor OSTRO VAM/O2 VAM/ONE Disc/HANZŌ (TT)
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Black Inc
    • Kledij: Jinga
    • Fietscomputer: Hammerhead

    Jumbo-Visma

    • Frame: Cervélo S5/R5/Caledonia/P5 (TT)
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Shimano
    • Kledij: Agu
    • Fietscomputer: Garmin

    Lotto-Soudal

    • Frame: Ridley Helium/Noah Fast/Dean (TT)
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: DT Swiss
    • Kledij: Vermarc
    • Fietscomputer: Garmin

    Movistar

    • Frame: Canyon Aeroad CFR/Ultimate CF SLX/Speedmax CFR (TT)
    • Groep: SRAM Red eTap AXS
    • Wielen: Zipp
    • Kledij: La Passione
    • Fietscomputer: Garmin

    Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl

    • Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7/Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Roval
    • Kledij: Castelli
    • Fietscomputer: Garmin

    BikeExchange

    • Frame: Giant TCR/Propel/Trinity (TT)
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Cadex
    • Kledij: Alé
    • Fietscomputer: Wahoo

    DSM

    • Frame: Scott Addict RC/Plasma (TT)
    • Groep: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
    • Wielen: Shimano
    • Kledij: Scott-Nalini
    • Fietscomputer: Wahoo

    Trek-Segafredo

    • Frame: Trek Madone/Emonda/Domane/Speed Concept (TT)
    • Groep: SRAM Red eTap AXS
    • Wielen: Bontrager
    • Kledij: Santini
    • Fietscomputer: Wahoo

    UAE

    • Frame: Colnago V3Rs/C64/K.One (TT)
    • Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
    • Wielen: Campagnolo
    • Kledij: Gobik
    • Fietscomputer: SRM

