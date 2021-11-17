Nog indrukwekkender dan de Italianen: Welshe fans zingen volkslied mee uit volle borst

Dit is de tekst van "Land of My Fathers" in het Engels

O Land of my fathers, O land of my love,

Dear mother of minstrels who kindle and move,

And hero on hero, who at honour’s proud call,

For freedom their lifeblood let fall.

Country! COUNTRY! O but my heart is with you!

As long as the sea your bulwark shall be,

To Cymru my heart shall be true.O land of the mountains, the bard’s paradise,

Whose precipice, valleys are fair to my eyes,

Green murmuring forest, far echoing flood



Fire the fancy and quicken the blood

For tho’ the fierce foeman has ravaged your realm,



The old speech of Wales he cannot o’erwhelm,

Our passionate poets to silence command,

Or banish the harp from your strand.