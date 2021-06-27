    VIDEO: Herbeleef zege Alaphilippe achter de schermen bij Deceuninck-Quick Step

    Deceuninck-Quick Step hoefde niet lang te wachten op een eerste zege in deze Tour de France. De vreugde bij The Wolfpack was dan ook groot. Ontdek hier hoe ploegmaats, ploegleiders en andere stafleden de zege van Julian Alaphilippe beleefden.

    Tour de France
    -
    ritdatumtype ritstart-finishtotaalwinnaarleider
    1/>Brest - Landerneau197.8 kmAlaphilippeAlaphilippe
    2/>Perros-Guirec - Mûr-de-Bretagne183.5 kmnog 98.35 km
    3/>Lorient - Pontivy182.9 km
    4/>Redon - Fougères150.4 km
    5Changé - Laval27.2 km
    6/>Tours - Châteauroux160.6 km
    7/>Vierzon - Le Creusot249.1 km
    8/>Oyonnax - Le Grand-Bornand150.8 km
    9/>Cluses - Tignes144.9 km
    10/>Albertville - Valence190.7 km
    11/>Sorgues - Malaucène198.9 km
    12/>Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Nîmes159.4 km
    13/>Nîmes - Carcassonne219.9 km
    14/>Carcassonne - Quillan183.7 km
    15/>Céret - Andorra la Vella191.3 km
    16/>El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens169 km
    17/>Muret - Col du Portet178.4 km
    18/>Pau - Luz Ardiden129.7 km
    19/>Mourenx - Libourne207 km
    20Libourne - Saint-Émilion30.8 km
    21/>Chatou - Parijs108.4 km
