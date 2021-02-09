Bikeporn: dit zijn de fietsen van de WorldTour-ploegen in 2021

Een vers wielervoorjaar staat voor de deur en voor fietsliefhebbers is dat toch altijd een beetje uitkijken naar het dure speelgoed waarmee de coureurs over de Vlaamse wegen dokkeren. Wij zetten de nieuwe machines van de WorldTour-ploegen even voor u op een rijtje.
AG2R Citroën Team
- Frame: BMC SLR01
- Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
- Wielen: Campagnolo
- Banden: Pirelli Tubulars P-Zero Velo
Astana - Premier Tech
- Frame: Wilier Filante SLR
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Corima
- Banden: Vittoria Corsa
Bahrain Victorious
- Frame: Merida Reacto Disc Team
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Vision
- Banden: Continental Competition Pro LTD
Bora - Hansgrohe
- Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Roval
- Banden: Specialized S-Works Turbo
Cofidis
- Frame: De Rosa Merak Disc
- Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
- Wielen: Fulcrum
- Banden: Michelin Power Competition
Deceuninck - Quick Step
- Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Roval
- Banden: Specialized S-Works Turbo
EF Education - Nippo
- Frame: Cannondale SuperSix EVO
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Vision
- Banden: Vittoria Corsa
Groupama - FDJ
- Frame: Lapierre 2021 Aircode DRS
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Shimano
- Banden: Continental Competition Pro LTD
Ineos Grenadiers
- Frame: Pinarello Dogma F12
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Shimano
- Banden: Continental Competition Pro LTD
Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
- Frame: Cube Litening C:68X TE
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Newmen
- Banden: Continental Competition Pro LTD
Israel Start-Up Nation
- Frame: Factor Ostro VAM
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Black Inc
- Banden: Maxxis High Road
Jumbo - Visma
- Frame: Cervélo S5
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Shimano
- Banden: Vittoria Corsa
Lotto-Soudal
- Frame: Ridley Noah Fast
- Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
- Wielen: Campagnolo
- Banden: Vittoria Corsa
Movistar Team
- Frame: Canyon Aeroad CFR
- Groep: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Wielen: Zipp
- Banden: Continental Competition Pro LTD
Team BikeExchange
- Frame: Bianchi Oltre XR4
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Shimano
- Banden: Pirelli Tubulars P-Zero Velo
Team DSM
- Frame: Scott Addict RC
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Shimano
- Banden: Vittoria Corsa
Team Qhubeka Assos
- Frame: BMC SLR 01
- Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
- Wielen: Hunt
- Banden: Goodyear Eagle F1
Trek - Segafredo
- Frame: Trek Madone SLR9
- Groep: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Wielen: Bontrager
- Banden: Pirelli Tubulars P-Zero Velo
UAE Team Emirates
- Frame: Colnago V3RS
- Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
- Wielen: Campagnolo
- Banden: Vittoria Corsa