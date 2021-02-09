  • pas verschenen
  • video
  • podcasts

    Bikeporn: dit zijn de fietsen van de WorldTour-ploegen in 2021

    Een vers wielervoorjaar staat voor de deur en voor fietsliefhebbers is dat toch altijd een beetje uitkijken naar het dure speelgoed waarmee de coureurs over de Vlaamse wegen dokkeren. Wij zetten de nieuwe machines van de WorldTour-ploegen even voor u op een rijtje.

    AG2R Citroën Team

    • Frame: BMC SLR01
    • Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
    • Wielen: Campagnolo
    • Banden: Pirelli Tubulars P-Zero Velo

    Astana - Premier Tech

    • Frame: Wilier Filante SLR
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Corima
    • Banden: Vittoria Corsa

    Bahrain Victorious

    • Frame: Merida Reacto Disc Team
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Vision
    • Banden: Continental Competition Pro LTD

    Bora - Hansgrohe

    • Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Roval
    • Banden: Specialized S-Works Turbo

    Cofidis

    • Frame: De Rosa Merak Disc
    • Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
    • Wielen: Fulcrum
    • Banden: Michelin Power Competition

    Deceuninck - Quick Step

    • Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Roval
    • Banden: Specialized S-Works Turbo

    EF Education - Nippo

    • Frame: Cannondale SuperSix EVO
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Vision
    • Banden: Vittoria Corsa

    Groupama - FDJ

    • Frame: Lapierre 2021 Aircode DRS
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Shimano
    • Banden: Continental Competition Pro LTD 

    Ineos Grenadiers

    • Frame: Pinarello Dogma F12
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Shimano
    • Banden: Continental Competition Pro LTD 

    Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux

    • Frame: Cube Litening C:68X TE
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Newmen
    • Banden: Continental Competition Pro LTD 

    Israel Start-Up Nation

    • Frame: Factor Ostro VAM
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Black Inc
    • Banden: Maxxis High Road

    Jumbo - Visma

    • Frame: Cervélo S5
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Shimano
    • Banden: Vittoria Corsa

    Lotto-Soudal

    • Frame: Ridley Noah Fast
    • Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
    • Wielen: Campagnolo
    • Banden: Vittoria Corsa

    Movistar Team

    • Frame: Canyon Aeroad CFR
    • Groep: SRAM RED eTap AXS
    • Wielen: Zipp
    • Banden: Continental Competition Pro LTD

    Team BikeExchange

    • Frame: Bianchi Oltre XR4
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Shimano
    • Banden: Pirelli Tubulars P-Zero Velo

    Team DSM

    • Frame: Scott Addict RC
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Shimano
    • Banden: Vittoria Corsa

    Team Qhubeka Assos

    • Frame: BMC SLR 01
    • Groep: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
    • Wielen: Hunt
    • Banden: Goodyear Eagle F1

    Trek - Segafredo

    • Frame: Trek Madone SLR9
    • Groep: SRAM RED eTap AXS
    • Wielen: Bontrager
    • Banden: Pirelli Tubulars P-Zero Velo

    UAE Team Emirates

    • Frame: Colnago V3RS
    • Groep: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
    • Wielen: Campagnolo
    • Banden: Vittoria Corsa
