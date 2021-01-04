Zanger van "You'll Never Walk Alone" overleden: leer de tekst uit het hoofd met deze montage

Zondag overleed Gerry Marsden, de zanger van Gerry & the Pacemakers. U kent ongetwijfeld hun grootste hit "You'll Never Walk Alone" dat als sinds jaar en dag het clublied is van Liverpool. Het lied volgende keer 100% juist meezingen? Leer hier de tekst met deze montage.
When you walk through a storm
Hold your head up high
And don't be afraid of the dark
At the end of a storm
There's a golden sky
And the sweet silver song of a lark
Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone