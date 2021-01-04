  • home
    Zanger van "You'll Never Walk Alone" overleden: leer de tekst uit het hoofd met deze montage

    Zondag overleed Gerry Marsden, de zanger van Gerry & the Pacemakers. U kent ongetwijfeld hun grootste hit "You'll Never Walk Alone" dat als sinds jaar en dag het clublied is van Liverpool. Het lied volgende keer 100% juist meezingen? Leer hier de tekst met deze montage.

    When you walk through a storm
    Hold your head up high
    And don't be afraid of the dark

    At the end of a storm
    There's a golden sky
    And the sweet silver song of a lark

     

    Walk on through the wind
    Walk on through the rain
    Though your dreams be tossed and blown

     

    Walk on, walk on
    With hope in your heart
    And you'll never walk alone

