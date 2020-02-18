POLL: Wie wint de Champions League 2019-2020? di 18 februari 2020 17:52 Vanavond hervat de Champions League weer. De vraag van de dag is simpel: wie volgt Liverpool op? UEFA Champions LeagueCh. League Laatste 16 heenAtlético Madrid Liverpool over 25 minBorussia Dortmund Paris Saint-Germain over 25 minTottenham Hotspur RB Leipzig 19/02 21u00Atalanta Valencia CF 19/02 21u00Chelsea FC Bayern München 25/02 21u00Napoli Barcelona 25/02 21u00Olympique Lyon Juventus 26/02Real Madrid Manchester City 26/02 poll Champions League taal- of schrijffout opgemerkt?