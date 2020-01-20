  • home
    LIVE: Kijk naar de voorlaatste speeldag van de Belgische LoL-competitie

    Ook Anderlecht en KV Mechelen treden aan in de eerste jaargang. Wie volgt?

    6 teams strijden - gespreid over 8 speeldagen - voor de titel van beste LoL-team. Elke maandag kunt u hier LIVE naar de actie kijken. 

    League Of Legends: speeldag 1
    Match 1 (19.00u) Brussels Guardians Anderlecht 0-1
    Match 2 (20.00u) Sector One TimeOut 1-0
    Match 3 (21.00u) Brussels Guardians KV Mechelen 1-0
    Match 4 (22.00u) Sector One Aetrha 1-0
    League Of Legends: speeldag 2
    Match 1 (19.00u) TimeOut Esports KVM Esports 1-0
    Match 2 (20.00u) RSCA Esports Aethra Esports 0-1
    Match 3 (21.00u) TimeOut Esports Brussels Guardians 1-0
    Match 4 (22.00u) RSCA Esports Sector One 0-1
    League Of Legends: speeldag 3
    Match 1 (19.00u) KVM Esports Sector One 0-1
    Match 2 (20.00u) Aethra Esports Brussels Guardians 1-0
    Match 3 (21.00u) KVM Esports RSCA Esports 0-1
    Match 4 (22.00u) Aethra Esports TimeOut Esports 0-1
    League Of Legends: speeldag 4
    Match 1 (19.00u) Brussels Guardians Sector One 0-1
    Match 2 (20.00u) KVM Esports Aethra Esports 1-0
    Match 3 (21.00u) RSCA Esports TimeOut Esports 0-1
           
    League Of Legends: speeldag 5 (uitgesteld)
    Match 1 (19.00u) Sector One Aethra Sports  
    Match 2 (20.00u) Brussels Guardians KVM Esports  
    Match 3 (21.00u) Sector One TimeOut Esports  
    Match 4 (22.00u) Brussels Guardians RSCA Esports  
    League Of Legends: speeldag 6
    Match 1 (19.00u) RSCA Esports Sector One 0-1
    Match 2 (20.00u) TimeOut Esports Brussels Guardians 1-0
    Match 3 (21.00u) RSCA Esports Aethra Esports 0-1
    Match 4 (22.00u) TimeOut Esports KVM Esports 1-0
    League Of Legends: speeldag 7
    Match 1 (19.00u) Aethra Esports TimeOut Esports 0-1
    Match 2 (20.00u) KVM Esports RSCA Esports 0-1
    Match 3 (21.00u) Aethra Esports Brussels Guardians 0-1
    Match 4 (22.00u) KVM Esports Sector One 0-1
    League Of Legends: speeldag 8
    Match 1 (19.00u) RSCA Esports TimeOut Esports  
    Match 2 (20.00u) KVM Esports Arthra Esports  
    Match 3 (21.00u) Brussels Guardians Sector One  
           

    Op bezoek bij het esportsteam van KV Mechelen

    Wat is League Of Legends? Eefje Depoortere legt de basis uit in anderhalve minuut

    Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere is 's werelds bekendste presentatrice voor League Of Legends. Normaal praat ze de wereldkampioenschappen aan elkaar, vandaag legt ze aan u uit wat League Of Legends precies is.

