LIVE: Kijk naar de laatste speeldag van de Belgische LoL-competitie

League Of Legends: speeldag 1 Match 1 (19.00u) Brussels Guardians Anderlecht 0-1 Match 2 (20.00u) Sector One TimeOut 1-0 Match 3 (21.00u) Brussels Guardians KV Mechelen 1-0 Match 4 (22.00u) Sector One Aetrha 1-0

League Of Legends: speeldag 2 Match 1 (19.00u) TimeOut Esports KVM Esports 1-0 Match 2 (20.00u) RSCA Esports Aethra Esports 0-1 Match 3 (21.00u) TimeOut Esports Brussels Guardians 1-0 Match 4 (22.00u) RSCA Esports Sector One 0-1

League Of Legends: speeldag 3 Match 1 (19.00u) KVM Esports Sector One 0-1 Match 2 (20.00u) Aethra Esports Brussels Guardians 1-0 Match 3 (21.00u) KVM Esports RSCA Esports 0-1 Match 4 (22.00u) Aethra Esports TimeOut Esports 0-1

League Of Legends: speeldag 4 Match 1 (19.00u) Brussels Guardians Sector One 0-1 Match 2 (20.00u) KVM Esports Aethra Esports 1-0 Match 3 (21.00u) RSCA Esports TimeOut Esports 0-1

League Of Legends: speeldag 6 Match 1 (19.00u) RSCA Esports Sector One 0-1 Match 2 (20.00u) TimeOut Esports Brussels Guardians 1-0 Match 3 (21.00u) RSCA Esports Aethra Esports 0-1 Match 4 (22.00u) TimeOut Esports KVM Esports 1-0

League Of Legends: speeldag 7 Match 1 (19.00u) Aethra Esports TimeOut Esports 0-1 Match 2 (20.00u) KVM Esports RSCA Esports 0-1 Match 3 (21.00u) Aethra Esports Brussels Guardians 0-1 Match 4 (22.00u) KVM Esports Sector One 0-1

League Of Legends: speeldag 8 Match 1 (19.00u) RSCA Esports TimeOut Esports 1-0 Match 2 (20.00u) KVM Esports Arthra Esports 1-0 Match 3 (21.00u) Brussels Guardians Sector One 0-1

League Of Legends: speeldag 5 (uitgesteld) Match 1 (19.00u) Sector One Aethra Sports Match 2 (20.00u) Brussels Guardians KVM Esports Match 3 (21.00u) Sector One TimeOut Esports Match 4 (22.00u) Brussels Guardians RSCA Esports

