LIVE: Kijk naar de laatste speeldag van de Belgische LoL-competitie
6 teams strijden - gespreid over 8 speeldagen - voor de titel van beste LoL-team. Elke maandag kunt u hier LIVE naar de actie kijken.
Kijk vanaf 18.30u LIVE
|League Of Legends: speeldag 1
|Match 1 (19.00u)
|Brussels Guardians
|Anderlecht
|0-1
|Match 2 (20.00u)
|Sector One
|TimeOut
|1-0
|Match 3 (21.00u)
|Brussels Guardians
|KV Mechelen
|1-0
|Match 4 (22.00u)
|Sector One
|Aetrha
|1-0
|League Of Legends: speeldag 2
|Match 1 (19.00u)
|TimeOut Esports
|KVM Esports
|1-0
|Match 2 (20.00u)
|RSCA Esports
|Aethra Esports
|0-1
|Match 3 (21.00u)
|TimeOut Esports
|Brussels Guardians
|1-0
|Match 4 (22.00u)
|RSCA Esports
|Sector One
|0-1
|League Of Legends: speeldag 3
|Match 1 (19.00u)
|KVM Esports
|Sector One
|0-1
|Match 2 (20.00u)
|Aethra Esports
|Brussels Guardians
|1-0
|Match 3 (21.00u)
|KVM Esports
|RSCA Esports
|0-1
|Match 4 (22.00u)
|Aethra Esports
|TimeOut Esports
|0-1
|League Of Legends: speeldag 4
|Match 1 (19.00u)
|Brussels Guardians
|Sector One
|0-1
|Match 2 (20.00u)
|KVM Esports
|Aethra Esports
|1-0
|Match 3 (21.00u)
|RSCA Esports
|TimeOut Esports
|0-1
|
|
|
|
|League Of Legends: speeldag 6
|Match 1 (19.00u)
|RSCA Esports
|Sector One
|0-1
|Match 2 (20.00u)
|TimeOut Esports
|Brussels Guardians
|1-0
|Match 3 (21.00u)
|RSCA Esports
|Aethra Esports
|0-1
|Match 4 (22.00u)
|TimeOut Esports
|KVM Esports
|1-0
|League Of Legends: speeldag 7
|Match 1 (19.00u)
|Aethra Esports
|TimeOut Esports
|0-1
|Match 2 (20.00u)
|KVM Esports
|RSCA Esports
|0-1
|Match 3 (21.00u)
|Aethra Esports
|Brussels Guardians
|0-1
|Match 4 (22.00u)
|KVM Esports
|Sector One
|0-1
|League Of Legends: speeldag 8
|Match 1 (19.00u)
|RSCA Esports
|TimeOut Esports
|1-0
|Match 2 (20.00u)
|KVM Esports
|Arthra Esports
|1-0
|Match 3 (21.00u)
|Brussels Guardians
|Sector One
|0-1
|
|
|
|
|League Of Legends: speeldag 5 (uitgesteld)
|Match 1 (19.00u)
|Sector One
|Aethra Sports
|
|Match 2 (20.00u)
|Brussels Guardians
|KVM Esports
|
|Match 3 (21.00u)
|Sector One
|TimeOut Esports
|
|Match 4 (22.00u)
|Brussels Guardians
|RSCA Esports
|
