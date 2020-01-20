LIVE: Anderlecht tegen KV Mechelen op speeldag 7 van de Belgische LoL-competitie
ma 17 februari 2020
18:00
6 teams strijden - gespreid over 8 speeldagen - voor de titel van beste LoL-team. Elke maandag kunt u hier LIVE naar de actie kijken.
League Of Legends: speeldag 1
Match 1 (19.00u)
Brussels Guardians
Anderlecht
0-1
Match 2 (20.00u)
Sector One
TimeOut
1-0
Match 3 (21.00u)
Brussels Guardians
KV Mechelen
1-0
Match 4 (22.00u)
Sector One
Aetrha
1-0
League Of Legends: speeldag 2
Match 1 (19.00u)
TimeOut Esports
KVM Esports
1-0
Match 2 (20.00u)
RSCA Esports
Aethra Esports
0-1
Match 3 (21.00u)
TimeOut Esports
Brussels Guardians
1-0
Match 4 (22.00u)
RSCA Esports
Sector One
0-1
League Of Legends: speeldag 3
Match 1 (19.00u)
KVM Esports
Sector One
0-1
Match 2 (20.00u)
Aethra Esports
Brussels Guardians
1-0
Match 3 (21.00u)
KVM Esports
RSCA Esports
0-1
Match 4 (22.00u)
Aethra Esports
TimeOut Esports
0-1
League Of Legends: speeldag 4
Match 1 (19.00u)
Brussels Guardians
Sector One
0-1
Match 2 (20.00u)
KVM Esports
Aethra Esports
1-0
Match 3 (21.00u)
RSCA Esports
TimeOut Esports
0-1
League Of Legends: speeldag 5
Match 1 (19.00u)
Sector One
Aethra Sports
Match 2 (20.00u)
Brussels Guardians
KVM Esports
Match 3 (21.00u)
Sector One
TimeOut Esports
Match 4 (22.00u)
Brussels Guardians
RSCA Esports
League Of Legends: speeldag 6
Match 1 (19.00u)
RSCA Esports
Sector One
0-1
Match 2 (20.00u)
TimeOut Esports
Brussels Guardians
1-0
Match 3 (21.00u)
RSCA Esports
Aethra Esports
0-1
Match 4 (22.00u)
TimeOut Esports
KVM Esports
1-0
League Of Legends: speeldag 7
Match 1 (19.00u)
Aethra Esports
TimeOut Esports
Match 2 (20.00u)
KVM Esports
RSCA Esports
Match 3 (21.00u)
Aethra Esports
Brussels Guardians
Match 4 (22.00u)
KVM Esports
Sector One
