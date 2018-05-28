Montpellier wint 15 jaar later nog eens de Champions League handbal

FINAL REVIEW: After 15 years, Montpellier top the podium again! Coach Patrice Canayer and left wing Michael Guigou win an historic second #ehfcl title with @mhbofficiel, while @HBCNantes suffer a bitter defeat in their first #veluxehfcl final https://t.co/VFWbhjYUbM #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/3ywYMVdwQ3