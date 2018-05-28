Montpellier wint 15 jaar later nog eens de Champions League handbal

Het is de 2e keer dat Montpellier het Europese clubtoptoernooi wint: in 2003 was de eerste keer. Toen was Ljubljana uit Slovenië de tegenstander. Coach Patrice Canayer en vleugelspeler Michaël Guigou waren er toen ook bij.
Montpellier zorgde voor een stunt door in de halve finale titelhouder Vardar te wippen. Nantes zette de topfavoriet PSG opzij.
Montpellier won 10 dagen geleden al een keer tegen Nantes in de competitie en deed dat vandaag nog eens over. Het stond voor bij de rust (16-13), maar liet tot 2 keer toe zijn opponent weer naast zich komen. Op het einde liep het dan toch weg met een 8-2-eindspurt.
