A top TEAM game against the Kangoeroes. 12 players 🎯, full rotation with minutes nicely spread. We took the game in Q3 and won 6️⃣6️⃣-9️⃣1️⃣. Now we can prepare our last back to back against @BCOOSTENDE #samengiants #weneedyou #thankyoufans pic.twitter.com/7iJvzD82BG