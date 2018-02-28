Verlengingen afgedwongen! Neen, toch niet

In de allerlaatste seconde doet Ja'Quan Newton een wanhoopspoging. De speler van Miami is net over de middenlijn wanneer hij de bal naar het bord gooit. En hij scoort nog ook. North Carolina mag verlengingen vergeten, Miami wint met 91-88.
MIAMI UPSETS THE HEELS!— ESPN (@espn) 28 februari 2018
The Hurricanes snap No. 9 North Carolina's six-game win streak to get a huge win in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/EJCt1V1XaN
Joel Berry sinks a game-tying three with five seconds to play, but Ja’Quan Newton answers for the win.— Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) 28 februari 2018
Berry finishes with 31 points in his last game in the Dean Dome as #UNC falls 91-88 to Miami, Tar Heels drop to 22-8, 11-6 ACC.#wral pic.twitter.com/beOb2ToHj9