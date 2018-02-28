Verlengingen afgedwongen! Neen, toch niet

De spelers van Miami lachen hun tanden bloot.

wo 28/02/2018 - 08:03 In het Amerikaanse collegebasketbal is een wedstrijd geëindigd met een buzzer beater voor de bezoekers. Vier seconden voor het einde maakte North Carolina 88-88 gelijk, maar het antwoord van Miami was ontnuchterend.

In de allerlaatste seconde doet Ja'Quan Newton een wanhoopspoging. De speler van Miami is net over de middenlijn wanneer hij de bal naar het bord gooit. En hij scoort nog ook. North Carolina mag verlengingen vergeten, Miami wint met 91-88.