VIDEO: Harden schrijft NBA-geschiedenis met 60 punten én triple double

Mood when you're #FantasyPlayeroftheNight...@JHarden13 HAD. A. PERFORMANCE with a season-high of 98.5 #NBAFantasy points in a game!



He set a career and franchise-high with 60 PTS to go along with 10 REB, 11 AST, 4 STL & 1 BLK! He's also the first to have a 60-pt triple-double! pic.twitter.com/XQmj0Bjwdf