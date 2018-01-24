VIDEO: Nieuwe mijlpaal voor LeBron James, maar ook nieuwe nederlaag

LeBron James bedankt voor de staande ovatie in San Antonio.

wo 24/01/2018 - 07:33 LeBron James heeft alweer NBA-geschiedenis geschreven. De ster van de Cleveland Cavaliers rondde vannacht als jongste spelers ooit (33 jaar en 24 dagen) de kaap van de 30.000 punten. Hij is de 7e speler in de rijke NBA-geschiedenis die daarin slaagt.

Vreugde en verdriet voor de Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James moest in de wedstrijd tegen de San Antonio Spurs niet lang wachten op de "bevrijding". Hij had amper 7 punten nodig om de kaap van de 30.000 gemaakte punten te ronden en slaagde daarin vlak voor het einde van het eerste kwart.

Een kleine staande ovatie volgde en zijn teamgenoten waren er als de kippen bij om hem te feliciteren. Na de "festiviteiten" ging de wedstrijd uiteraard gewoon voort. James deed er alles aan om zijn team naar de zege te loodsen, maar voor de zesde keer in zeven wedstrijden gingen de Cavaliers kopje onder: 114-102.

De Cavaliers blijven derde in de Eastern Conference (27-19), maar zien concurrenten Boston Celtics (34-14) en Toronto Raptors (31-14) wel wat weglopen in de stand. 

"Een speciaal moment"

Veel (ex-)collega's feliciteerden James op sociale media:

Spelers met 30.000 punten of meer:

  1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38.387
  2. Karl Malone: 36.928
  3. Kobe Bryant: 33.643
  4. Michael Jordan: 32.292
  5. Wilt Chamberlain: 31.419
  6. Dirk Nowitzki: 30.837
  7. LeBron James: 30.021

Spelers in het vet zijn nog steeds actief in de NBA.