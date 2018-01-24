VIDEO: Nieuwe mijlpaal voor LeBron James, maar ook nieuwe nederlaag

VIDEO: LeBron James treedt toe tot een eliteclubje
#LeBronJames hits the jumper to become the first player to reach 30,000 PTS, 7,000 AST, 7,000 REB in @NBAHistory!#KiaTopPlay pic.twitter.com/AaBdOMHzAF— NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2018
Vreugde en verdriet voor de Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James moest in de wedstrijd tegen de San Antonio Spurs niet lang wachten op de "bevrijding". Hij had amper 7 punten nodig om de kaap van de 30.000 gemaakte punten te ronden en slaagde daarin vlak voor het einde van het eerste kwart.
Een kleine staande ovatie volgde en zijn teamgenoten waren er als de kippen bij om hem te feliciteren. Na de "festiviteiten" ging de wedstrijd uiteraard gewoon voort. James deed er alles aan om zijn team naar de zege te loodsen, maar voor de zesde keer in zeven wedstrijden gingen de Cavaliers kopje onder: 114-102.
De Cavaliers blijven derde in de Eastern Conference (27-19), maar zien concurrenten Boston Celtics (34-14) en Toronto Raptors (31-14) wel wat weglopen in de stand.
"Een speciaal moment"
"For me to be sitting here as the youngest player to ever have 30,000 points in a class of only six other guys... to be honest, I don't know what happened, how I did it, man." - @KingJames— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 24 januari 2018
🎙: @3DTV #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/7YnnfGJ9Hr
Veel (ex-)collega's feliciteerden James op sociale media:
#rp @nba @kingjames Rarefied Air. 30K and it doesn’t stop there. Crazy to be a part of history… https://t.co/NfRkWut0qj— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) 24 januari 2018
30,000!!!! The youngest to do it!!! It was an HONOR to not only be in the building for this… https://t.co/mcbrXZzu9b— DWade (@DwyaneWade) 24 januari 2018
30,000!!!! The youngest to do it!!! It was an HONOR to not only be in the building for this moment—but to be on the court as your teammate. In the midst of this darkness that we’re experiencing as a team—THANK YOU for this light!!! Thank you for showing my kids and so many kids around the world that looks up to you—that you can achieve anything you want—as long as you give everything to what you want! #Youabadmfer #brotherhood @kingjames
30k and counting!!!! Congrats bro @KingJames— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) 24 januari 2018
30K In Counting, It Was A Honor To Witness Greatness Happen Big Bro!! 💯 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/9eDtwj0Ogf— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) 24 januari 2018
Congratulations @KingJames ! 30.000 points! That's special! #YoungestToDoIt #30k #legend #StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/X8cB4tPADw— jose manuel calderon (@JmCalderon) 24 januari 2018
Congrats @KingJames on 30K 👍— Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) 24 januari 2018
From #Akron to #30k @KingJames well done my brotha— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) 24 januari 2018
Congrats @KingJames. These are some impressive numbers in the world’s greatest basketball league. 30,000 plus points, 8,000 plus rebounds, and nearly 8,000 assists. 👀 👑 https://t.co/bczNw0Z1V2— Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) 24 januari 2018
Congrats @KingJames 30k!! Hell of accomplishment wow!! Elite club !! Congrats!!— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) 24 januari 2018
Congrats @KingJames. Welcome to the club!!!— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) 24 januari 2018
Spelers met 30.000 punten of meer:
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38.387
- Karl Malone: 36.928
- Kobe Bryant: 33.643
- Michael Jordan: 32.292
- Wilt Chamberlain: 31.419
- Dirk Nowitzki: 30.837
- LeBron James: 30.021
Spelers in het vet zijn nog steeds actief in de NBA.