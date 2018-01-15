VIDEO: Davis blinkt uit tegen New York met 48 punten, Miami wint opnieuw

  • Anthony Davis vestigde een persoonlijk record dit seizoen.

Anthony Davis vestigde een persoonlijk record dit seizoen.

ma 15/01/2018 - 12:02 New Orleans heeft deze nacht gewonnen van de New York Knicks na verlengingen. Anthony Davis was de grote ster met 48 punten en 17 rebounds. Daarnaast won Miami van de Milwaukee Bucks en boekt zo zijn 7e zege op rij.

Pelicans maken achterstand goed tegen New York

New York stond tegen de New Orleans Pelicans bij een 96-77-stand maar liefst 19 punten op voorsprong. Toch kwamen de Pelicans terug in de partij en wonnen zelfs nog na verlengingen. De eindstand werd 118-123. Bij New Orleans was Anthony Davis de uitblinker met 48 punten, een persoonlijk record dit seizoen, en 17 rebounds.

Miami blijft maar winnen

Miami kent een goede periode en boekte tegen Milwaukee al zijn 7e zege op rij. De ploeg uit Florida staat op de 4e plaats in het Oosten met 25 zeges en 17 nederlagen. "Maar de stand wil niets zeggen", zei coach Erik Spoelstra. "Elke match starten we weer van nul, en het is ons doel om partij per partij vooruitgang te boeken. Het klassement telt minder."

Alle uitslagen van zondagnacht:

  • New York - New Orleans: 118-123
  • Miami - Milwaukee: 97-79
  • Phoenix - Indiana: 97-120
  • Minnesota - Portland: 120-103