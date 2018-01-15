VIDEO: Davis blinkt uit tegen New York met 48 punten, Miami wint opnieuw

Pelicans maken achterstand goed tegen New York
New York stond tegen de New Orleans Pelicans bij een 96-77-stand maar liefst 19 punten op voorsprong. Toch kwamen de Pelicans terug in de partij en wonnen zelfs nog na verlengingen. De eindstand werd 118-123. Bij New Orleans was Anthony Davis de uitblinker met 48 punten, een persoonlijk record dit seizoen, en 17 rebounds.
Anthony Davis scores a season-high 48 PTS and grabs 17 REB to lead the @PelicansNBA in their come from behind OT victory at MSG!#SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/KuLfL91iXs— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) 15 januari 2018
Anthony Davis with the shake and bake!— NBA (@NBA) 14 januari 2018
He has 47 PTS!#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/ixbWTMV7tT
Anthony Davis scores a season-high 48 PTS to propel the @PelicansNBA to the OT win at MSG!#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/rVlRDwbwNH— NBA (@NBA) 15 januari 2018
Miami blijft maar winnen
Miami kent een goede periode en boekte tegen Milwaukee al zijn 7e zege op rij. De ploeg uit Florida staat op de 4e plaats in het Oosten met 25 zeges en 17 nederlagen. "Maar de stand wil niets zeggen", zei coach Erik Spoelstra. "Elke match starten we weer van nul, en het is ons doel om partij per partij vooruitgang te boeken. Het klassement telt minder."
Make it 7⃣ straight wins!— NBA (@NBA) 14 januari 2018
Goran Dragic scores a game-high 25 PTS to lead the @MiamiHEAT to the 97-79 victory over the @Bucks!
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 22 PTS, 6 REB#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/kjNHnR1tZl
🚫REJECTED! 🚫— NBA (@NBA) 14 januari 2018
Josh Richardson puts the❗️on the @MiamiHEAT victory!#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/ExZKUlLWEF
7️⃣ in a row pic.twitter.com/H5x3rooMTr— Miami HEATTTTTTT (@MiamiHEAT) 14 januari 2018
Alle uitslagen van zondagnacht:
- New York - New Orleans: 118-123
- Miami - Milwaukee: 97-79
- Phoenix - Indiana: 97-120
- Minnesota - Portland: 120-103