Lachende gezichten in Cleveland: Isaiah Thomas maakt eindelijk zijn debuut

The crowd recognizes #ThatSLOWgrind and gives IT a standing ovation, as he checks out of the game!



#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/koDdisA1UJ — NBA (@NBA) 3 januari 2018

Cleveland, thank you!!!! Tonight was a very special night for me and y’all made it what it was with the love y’all showed me when I checked in the game. I will always remember tonight. Now let’s keep building, this is only the beginning! #ThatSLOWgrind — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) 3 januari 2018