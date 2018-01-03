Lachende gezichten in Cleveland: Isaiah Thomas maakt eindelijk zijn debuut

  • Isaiah Thomas speelde 19 minuten mee.

Isaiah Thomas speelde 19 minuten mee.

wo 03/01/2018 - 09:27 Isaiah Thomas heeft vannacht zijn eerste minuten in het shirt van de Cleveland Cavaliers gespeeld. De kleine guard, deze zomer overgekomen in de ruim met Kyrie Irving, is hersteld van zijn heupblessure en was bij zijn debuut meteen goed voor 17 punten. Cleveland klopte Portland met 127-110.