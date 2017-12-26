Golden State treedt als winnaar uit kerstduel tegen Cavaliers

Niet alleen in de NBA-finale, maar ook op Kerstmis hebben de Cleveland Cavaliers en de Golden State Warriors de laatste 3 jaar telkens een date.
Stephen Curry (enkelblessure) zag vanaf de tribune hoe zijn Warriors het 1e quarter afsloten met 4 punten achterstand. Smaakmaker bij de Cleveland Cavaliers was Kevin Love. Hij tekende uiteindelijk voor 31 punten en 18 assists.
Daarna was het woord aan Golden State. Kevin Durant en co sneden het laatste quarter aan met een bonus van 4 punten. Maar de manschappen van LeBron James hadden zin in een kerstthriller en kwamen terug tot 92-92. De Warriors trokken daarna door: 99-92.
Golden State - Cleveland 99-92 (rust: 46-44)
Quarters: 24-28, 22-16, 25-23, 28-25
Topscorers Golden State: Durant 25, Thompson 24, Green 12 punten (12 rebounds en 11 assists)
Topscorers Cleveland: Love 31 (en 18 rebounds), James 20
VIDEO: Bekijk de opvallendste fases
LeBron rises up and throws down the two-handed slam for the @cavs!— NBA (@NBA) 25 december 2017
#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/KZMnra9v4w
Klay hits the 👌in transition!— NBA (@NBA) 25 december 2017
He's 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the @warriors.#DubNation #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/81nRdVSFtM
Jordan Bell finds Durant for the trey!— NBA (@NBA) 25 december 2017
The @warriors take their first lead of the game and are up 42-39 on the @cavs with 2:20 left in the 1st half.
📺 : ABC#NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/F5UqO5RCPU
The best of Durant and LeBron in the 1st half of Game #2 on our #NBAXmas schedule!#DubNation #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/sMUD9rVkoD— NBA (@NBA) 25 december 2017
KD➡️Draymond➡️Bell— NBA (@NBA) 25 december 2017
The @warriors ball movement leads to an alley-oop for the rook!#DubNation #NBAXmas #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/qCCnhjyObZ
LBJ shows off his vision and finds Kevin Love for the @cavs!#AllForOne #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/0XPwwv2v4i— NBA (@NBA) 25 december 2017
Kevin Durant drops the fast break dime to Omri Casspi!— NBA (@NBA) 25 december 2017
The @warriors lead the @cavs 71-67 after 3 on ABC.#NBAXmas #DubNation pic.twitter.com/9SKr9T5YCv
What a sequence by the @warriors!#DubNation #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/LIjwQYnGx7— NBA (@NBA) 25 december 2017
Hazard volgde de NBA-avond op tv
It’s not #Christmas without #NBAextra. Hope you are all having a fantastic day my friends, here is to a great year ahead! #knicks #santaclaus pic.twitter.com/yLf1B3iYY1— Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) 25 december 2017