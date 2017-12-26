Golden State treedt als winnaar uit kerstduel tegen Cavaliers

De Warriors waren een kopje te hoog gegrepen voor de Cavaliers.

ma 25/12/2017 - 23:38 LeBron James heeft de Cleveland Cavaliers niet kunnen laten juichen op Kerstmis. In een spannend NBA-duel maakten de Golden State Warriors het verschil in de slotfase.

Niet alleen in de NBA-finale, maar ook op Kerstmis hebben de Cleveland Cavaliers en de Golden State Warriors de laatste 3 jaar telkens een date.

Stephen Curry (enkelblessure) zag vanaf de tribune hoe zijn Warriors het 1e quarter afsloten met 4 punten achterstand. Smaakmaker bij de Cleveland Cavaliers was Kevin Love. Hij tekende uiteindelijk voor 31 punten en 18 assists.

Daarna was het woord aan Golden State. Kevin Durant en co sneden het laatste quarter aan met een bonus van 4 punten. Maar de manschappen van LeBron James hadden zin in een kerstthriller en kwamen terug tot 92-92. De Warriors trokken daarna door: 99-92.

Golden State - Cleveland 99-92 (rust: 46-44)

Quarters: 24-28, 22-16, 25-23, 28-25

Topscorers Golden State: Durant 25, Thompson 24, Green 12 punten (12 rebounds en 11 assists)

Topscorers Cleveland: Love 31 (en 18 rebounds), James 20

VIDEO: Bekijk de opvallendste fases

