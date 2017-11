Vicekampioen Cleveland verliest vijfde keer in zes wedstrijden

The Celtics used a full-team effort during Sunday nights win against the Magic, with six players scoring in double-figures. pic.twitter.com/jVgtTXNY9Y — Boston Celtics (@celtics) 6 november 2017

With 56 PTS, 13 AST & 2 REB for 76.9 FPTS, @JHarden13 is the #FantasyPlayeroftheNight! Check out the best from his career night! #NBAFantasy pic.twitter.com/TWCMMaEVxW — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) 6 november 2017

56 points. 13 assists.



James Harden sets a new career high in @HoustonRockets home win! pic.twitter.com/PcJaVel4el — NBA (@NBA) 6 november 2017