Belgische jongens stunten op WK 3x3 basketbal

Wedstrijden van België:
- Finale: België - Nederland 17-12
- Halve finale: België - Slovenië 13-11
- Kwartfinale: België - Filippijnen 18-14
- Groepsfase: België - Oeganda 20-14
- Groepsfase: België - Roemenië 18-11
- Groepsfase: België - Jordanië 21-3
- Groepsfase: België - Indonesië 18-11