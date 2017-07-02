Belgische jongens stunten op WK 3x3 basketbal

  • De Belgen mogen pronken met de trofee. Belga

De Belgen mogen pronken met de trofee.

zo 02/07/2017 - 17:12 België heeft het WK 3x3 basketbal voor -18-jarigen gewonnen. Het kwartet Ayoub Nouhi, Lenny Coppens, Noah Fogang Tchendjou en Vincent Peeters won hun zeven matchen in China en klopte Nederland in de finale: 17-12. De Verenigde Staten ontbrak in China.

Wedstrijden van België:

  • Finale: België - Nederland  17-12
  • Halve finale: België - Slovenië 13-11
  • Kwartfinale: België - Filippijnen 18-14
  • Groepsfase: België - Oeganda 20-14
  • Groepsfase: België - Roemenië 18-11
  • Groepsfase: België - Jordanië 21-3
  • Groepsfase: België - Indonesië 18-11

Hoogtepunten van de Belgen in de groepsfase: