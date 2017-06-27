De MVP van de NBA: Mister "triple-double" Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook liet indrukwekkende statistieken noteren in de voorbije campagne. Met een gemiddelde van 31,6 punten, 10,4 assists en 10,7 rebounds in 81 wedstrijden eindigde hij als eerste speler sinds Oscar Robertson in 1961-1962 in de belangrijkste drie klassementen in de dubbele cijfers.
Toen Westbrook tijdens de NBA-show in New York op het podium geroepen geroepen werd, stak hij prompt een speech af van een kleine 10 minuten. Aanvankelijk hield hij het nog droog met enkele ploegmaats in zijn rug ("Jullie zijn broers voor het leven. Ik houd van jullie."), daarna rolden de tranen over zijn wangen toen hij zijn ouders en broer bedankte.
De MVP's sinds 1997
|2017
|Russell Westbrook
|Oklahoma
|2016
|Stephen Curry
|Golden State
|2015
|Stephen Curry
|Golden State
|2014
|Kevin Durant
|Oklahoma
|2013
|LeBron James
|Miami
|2012
|LeBron James
|Miami
|2011
|Derrick Rose
|Chicago
|2010
|LeBron James
|Cleveland
|2009
|LeBron James
|Cleveland
|2008
|Kobe Bryant
|LA Lakers
|2007
|Dirk Nowitzki
|Dallas
|2006
|Steve Nash
|Phoenix
|2005
|Steve Nash
|Phoenix
|2004
|Kevin Garnett
|Minnesota
|2003
|Tim Duncan
|San Antonio
|2002
|Tim Duncan
|San Antonio
|2001
|Allen Iverson
|Philadelphia
|2000
|Shaquille O'Neal
|LA Lakers
|1999
|Karl Malone
|Utah
|1998
|Michael Jordan
|Chicago
|1997
|Karl Malone
|Utah
Enkele belangrijke prijzen:
MVP:
Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma)
James Harden (Houston)
Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio)
Defensive Player of the Year:
Draymond Green (Golden State)
Prestatie van het Jaar:
Klay Thompson (Golden State) scoort tegen Indiana 60 punten in 3 quarters
Rookie van het Jaar:
Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee)
Most Improved Player:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Coach van het Jaar:
Mike D'Antoni (Houston)
Westbrook kan de trofee niet vasthouden:
