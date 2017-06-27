De MVP van de NBA: Mister "triple-double" Russell Westbrook

No! No! No!

You Are The Real MVP...! pic.twitter.com/h8SE9XdgNT — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) 27 juni 2017

"I can't be standing here without your support, your sacrifice."



The MVP thanks his family! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/9ZuKLJrpoe — NBA (@NBA) 27 juni 2017

Post MVP award pic with teammates! #0urMVP pic.twitter.com/PnVJvr4w0s — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) 27 juni 2017