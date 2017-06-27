De MVP van de NBA: Mister "triple-double" Russell Westbrook

Westbrook met zijn MVP-trofee.

di 27/06/2017 - 06:42 Russell Westbrook is uitgeroepen tot Most Valuable Player van het voorbije NBA-seizoen. De 28-jarige point guard van Oklahoma Thunder pakte uit met 42 triple doubles. Westbrook volgt Stephen Curry op, die de voorbije twee jaar tot MVP gebombardeerd werd.

Russell Westbrook liet indrukwekkende statistieken noteren in de voorbije campagne. Met een gemiddelde van 31,6 punten, 10,4 assists en 10,7 rebounds in 81 wedstrijden eindigde hij als eerste speler sinds Oscar Robertson in 1961-1962 in de belangrijkste drie klassementen in de dubbele cijfers. 

Toen Westbrook tijdens de NBA-show in New York op het podium geroepen geroepen werd, stak hij prompt een speech af van een kleine 10 minuten. Aanvankelijk hield hij het nog droog met enkele ploegmaats in zijn rug ("Jullie zijn broers voor het leven. Ik houd van jullie."), daarna rolden de tranen over zijn wangen toen hij zijn ouders en broer bedankte.

De MVP's sinds 1997

2017 Russell Westbrook Oklahoma
2016 Stephen Curry Golden State
2015 Stephen Curry Golden State
2014 Kevin Durant Oklahoma
2013 LeBron James Miami
2012 LeBron James Miami
2011 Derrick Rose Chicago
2010 LeBron James Cleveland
2009 LeBron James Cleveland
2008 Kobe Bryant LA Lakers
2007 Dirk Nowitzki Dallas
2006 Steve Nash Phoenix
2005 Steve Nash Phoenix
2004 Kevin Garnett Minnesota
2003 Tim Duncan San Antonio
2002 Tim Duncan San Antonio
2001 Allen Iverson Philadelphia
2000 Shaquille O'Neal LA Lakers
1999 Karl Malone Utah
1998 Michael Jordan Chicago
1997 Karl Malone Utah

Enkele belangrijke prijzen:

MVP:
Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma)
James Harden (Houston)
Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio)

Defensive Player of the Year:
Draymond Green (Golden State)

Prestatie van het Jaar:
Klay Thompson (Golden State) scoort tegen Indiana 60 punten in 3 quarters

Rookie van het Jaar:
Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee)

Most Improved Player:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

Coach van het Jaar:
Mike D'Antoni (Houston)

Westbrook kan de trofee niet vasthouden:

