Cleveland staat op één overwinning van de grote NBA-finale

Kyrie even leaves his teammates in amazement. #NBAGIF pic.twitter.com/wQpubbSiLL — NBA (@NBA) 24 mei 2017

"We understand the goal at hand."



After a #NBAPlayoffs career-high 42 PTS, Kyrie adds a couple more highlights in the postgame. pic.twitter.com/adHKBCYkwx — NBA (@NBA) 24 mei 2017

Kyrie Irving put on a show in Game 4:



42 PTS (Playoff career-high)

21 PTS in Q3 (playoff high in a qrtr)

9 FGs in Q3 (@cavs playoff high) pic.twitter.com/v0tFYGM4g4 — NBA (@NBA) 24 mei 2017

"I knew how much we needed this game & how much my team needed me."

- @KyrieIrving#DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/IJAn6xd56o — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) 24 mei 2017