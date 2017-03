VIDEO: Cleveland lijdt nieuwe nederlaag tegen Houston met uitblinker Harden

Pass up a good shot for a GREAT shot. @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/DISWrCMhLd — NBA (@NBA) 13 maart 2017

LeBron goes for 30 PTS. Harden notches his 16th triple-double, 38 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST.



They put on a show in Houston! Watch! pic.twitter.com/gc0LJXJQ3h — NBA (@NBA) 13 maart 2017

Kyrie's handles package is unreal. He showed them off tonight in Houston!#DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/2BNlBvbUzH — NBA (@NBA) 13 maart 2017