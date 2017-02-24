VIDEO: LeBron James pakt uit met indrukwekkend blockshot

  LeBron James rolde de Knicks bijna in zijn eentje op.

vr 24/02/2017 - 07:43 De All Star Break is voorbij en dus botst de bal opnieuw in de NBA. LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) zette tegen de New York Knicks meteen de toon met een indrukwekkend blockshot én een "triple double". Ook de Golden State Warriors domineerden als vanouds. De ploeg van MVP Stephen Curry en Kevin Durant scoorde in het derde kwart zelfs 50 punten tegen de LA Clippers, toch ook geen slechte ploeg.

LeBron James gunt Courtney Lee zijn dunk niet:

Warriors scoren 50 punten in één kwart en verslaan de Clippers:

Charles Oakley langs de zijlijn in Cleveland

Knicks-legende Charles Oakley, die even niet welkom was in Madison Square Garden, was er wel bij in Cleveland. Hij was er op uitnodiging van Cleveland-eigenaar Dan Gilbert en genoot zichtbaar van de wedstrijd. 