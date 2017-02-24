VIDEO: LeBron James pakt uit met indrukwekkend blockshot

LeBron James gunt Courtney Lee zijn dunk niet:
LeBron takes #DefendTheLand literally for the #KiaTopPlay pic.twitter.com/FXMQyecX6U— NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2017
.@KyrieIrving loved that finish by LeBron 🎸😂 pic.twitter.com/GfCSkUYT5b— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 24 februari 2017
LeBron James (18p/13r/15a) records his sixth triple-double of the season to lead the @cavs over the Knicks! pic.twitter.com/oIwNc0MWyY— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 24 februari 2017
Warriors scoren 50 punten in één kwart en verslaan de Clippers:
The @Warriors put up 50 POINTS in the 3rd Quarter @NBAonTNT! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/IIlbosprHD— NBA (@NBA) 24 februari 2017
Final: @warriors top @LAClippers 123-113.— NBA (@NBA) 24 februari 2017
Curry: 35 PTS & 7 REB. KD: 25 PTS & 15 REB. DJ: 17 PTS & 11 REB.#NBAGIF pic.twitter.com/Xvu3d32sm2
Golden State's 50-point third quarter is the first in the NBA since the Lakers scored 51 vs. the Knicks on March 25, 2014— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) 24 februari 2017
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry in the third quarter: 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting, 8-of-11 from 3.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) 24 februari 2017
Charles Oakley langs de zijlijn in Cleveland
Knicks-legende Charles Oakley, die even niet welkom was in Madison Square Garden, was er wel bij in Cleveland. Hij was er op uitnodiging van Cleveland-eigenaar Dan Gilbert en genoot zichtbaar van de wedstrijd.
Uncle Oak is BACK!— 120 Sports (@120Sports) 24 februari 2017
Charles Oakley is courtside in Cleveland next to Dan Gilbert for #Knicks-Cavs. (via @IanBegley) pic.twitter.com/JC6ElgbsDG